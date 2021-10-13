Matt James Gets Eliminated from Dancing with the Stars. And Bachelor Fans are PISSED!

Rachael Kirkconnell begged.

Rachael Kirkconnell beseeched.

Rachael Kirkconnell asked really nicely for viewers to cast their votes for boyfriend Matt James on Dancing with the Stars.

Alas, the polarizing suitor's pleas fell on deaf ears Tuesday night because James was one of two contestants eliminated from the ABC competition.

On the fourth week of serries, Brian Austin Green and James were both sent home during yesterdday's double elimination... following back-to-back nights of performances celebrating Disney heroes and villains.

The actor and his partner/girlfriend, Sharna Burgess came in last place on the leaderboard after earning a combined total of 52 out of 80 for their dances honoring Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pirates of the Caribbean.

So it was pretty much a no-brainer to send this pair packing.

James, however?

He and Lindsay Arnold placed 12th with a combined score of 57 out of 80 for their routines, which were inspired by The Incredibles and The Jungle Book.

They weren't great, but they weren't terrible, either.

James put his heart into Paso doble on Tuesday, garnering 31 points from the judges, improving by five full points from the evening before.

Alas, it wasn't enough.

After James received two votes to stick around to Kenya Moore received one, it was up to Goodman to choose who went home -- due to a confusing rule explained on air by host Tyra Banks.

“It will be up to the judges to save one of the bottom two couples and keep them in this competition," she said.

"If the first three judges are divided, then Len, as our head judge, will cast the deciding vote."

Sure enough, after Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba voted for James to stick around and Derek Hough voted for Moore to stay, it was up to Goodman to make the final decison.

“Kenya, you're staying on the show,” Goodman said, prompting Moore to fall to the floor with emotion and prompting extreme outrage from Bachelor Nation.

"That is absolutely completely BOGUS!!!!!" screamed one social media user of Matt's ousting.

Another Tweeted:

"I don’t understand how they got eliminated. Two judges voted to keep them 1 voted to send them home. The other couple only had 1 Judge vote to keep them.

"Simply put, Matt James got robbed," another supporter raged online.

The former Bachelor told E! News he was, indeed, "caught off guard" by the elimination, but also said he had a great time and had no regrets.

As you can see above and below, James handled the end of his time on the show a lot better than many who watched him perform.

Did you think James got screwed?

Does he deserve another chance?

And can you believe things are working out so well between him and Kirkconnell?!?