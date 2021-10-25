Mackenzie McKee: Maci Bookout & Cheyenne Floyd Are Mean Girls! I'm Being Bullied!

If you're one of the many, many Teen Mom OG fans who have complained about how boring the show has become in recent years, then you're in luck ... well, sort of.

A tense feud between three of the show's cast members erupted over the weekend, but unfortunately, it all played out on social media, not on camera.

So while it might be fun to read about, this fresh beef probably won't do much to liven up future episodes.

The trouble began when most of the TMOG cast gathered to create social media content about how much they all love each other.

While they were in LA to film this year's TMOG reunion special, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd posted group photos and videos in which they gushed about their fabulous relationships.

As reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, this didn't sit well with Mackenzie McKee, who was left out of the love-fest.

The pics first appeared on Maci's Instagram page, and the Teen Mom vet gushed about her "sisters" in her caption.

"I’d take great friends over nice things any day! #sistersforever tmogfamily," she wrote.

"I’m so blessed to have these women in my life! #weloveus @realamberlportwood1__ @cheynotshy @catelynnmtv."

As for why Mack was left out, the decision seems to stem from an incident that occurred last year.

Mackenzie referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored woman” on Facebook, and for obvious reasons, the remark didn't sit well with fans.

That's a horribly outdated term, and these days, it's generally only used as a racist dog whistle, but Mackenzie insisted that it was an honest mistake, and she called Cheyenne to apologize shortly after.

But Mackenzie says there's still a lot of tension between her and Cheyenne -- so much, in fact, that she shot her portion of the reunion photo session separately from the rest of the cast.

“Chey hates me so I did it solo. They are editing me in," she responded to a fan's question on Twitter.

“Being left out because one girl hates me. Cool," she added.

“I hate how easily my feelings get hurt,” McKee later wrote on Instagram.

“I’m just going to tell my side of the story as graceful as possible. Here it goes, the Reunion just happened in LA…many of you know that I made a mistake [mixing up ‘colored woman’ and ‘woman of color’] that I said sorry about and was unaware about," she continued.

"Many of you know about the humiliating mistake I made that I was extremely sorry about.

“I wish more than anything I wouldn’t have brought one of the girls, Cheyenne, into it because it wasn’t her mistake and she shouldn’t have had to carry that burden on your shoulders of being brought into it."

Mackenzie went on to explain that her phone call to Cheyenne did not go according to plan.

“I just wanted to have a good conversation with her, and we did have a really good conversation and for some reason, it turned south. I’m just not used to this. I don’t have a problem with any of them…I don’t know how it turned into this," she wrote.

Mack says that over the course of the call, she told Cheyenne that she loves her several times, but she never received a response.

“I was like, ‘I’ve told you I love you like six times, you haven’t said anything back. And she laughed. That hurt. I let things hurt me. It’s hurt me a lot that she laughed. I said ‘I love you and let me be here for you’ and she laughed," McKee explained.

“I said, ‘I’ve been really selfish thinking about how bad you laughing when I said I loved you hurt me,'” Mack said.

“I don’t want to think about my feelings, I want to think about your feelings. I’m sorry and I hope you can forgive me.'”

McKee went on to explain that that wasn't the only way in which Cheyenne made her displeasure clear.

“She read it and she unfollowed me on Twitter,” Mackenzie added.

“I guess I have never experienced something like this, so I don’t understand it.”

“MTV texted me and was like, ‘Hey, we are doing things a little different. You’re actually not going to come on set. So basically they were telling me ‘We’re just going to do you solo’ and when I showed up, everyone was gone," Mack explained on Instagram Live.

"They were like, ‘Yeah, all the girls filmed all day, we’re doing it different,'" she told her followers.

“I kind of thought, maybe it’s because of COVID, but I just went with it.

“It was like, you might as well have slapped me in the face, when I got 100 messages from people screenshotting of Cheyenne not only posting a photo of all four girls and her saying ‘My favorites.’..

“I hate that I’m a wreck over this and I’m sad and it really hurts me. I was not only lied to but because I said sorry this had to happen?" McKee asked.

“All the girls are posting the photos and the videos that I was lied to about."

At this point, Maci entered the fray, and it's safe to say she's decidedly Team Cheyenne.

“With all due respect [Mackenzie], there is no editing on my Instagram page and if we’re going to call things out then we can start now,” Maci wrote.

“As far as I am concerned, you’re far too worried about how you’re portrayed to people than you are on how you treat people. If you prefer, we can continue this conversation elsewhere," she added.

"If not, I won’t take offense to you unfollowing me. Next time you want to say something that starts a conversation, please don’t delete it.”

For her part, McKee kept her focus on her relationship with Floyd, opting not to take Maci's bait.

“I wish Chey and I could privately have a conversation but she refuses to do so,” Mack wrote.

“If what she just posted is how she has seen things, I can see why she is so upset. I truly can."

From there, McKee addressed the claim that her husband Josh made racist comments about Cheyenne.

“First my exact words about my husband was ‘My spouse says I have a lot of people upset and to not make phone calls, but I feel the need to say sorry.’ Josh NEVER called her an angry Black woman and no such words would ever come out of his mouth," she explained.

“And last, no one ever had to coach me. I begged them to stop time and time again. I begged them to let me simply apologize authentically from my heart. None of that was my doing," she added.

"And when I brought her name into it, it was ONLY TO THANK HER! I honestly hate all of this. I wish we could have used this to come together in the end."

Mackenzie concluded by claiming that her conversation with Cheyenne has been mischaracterized:

“MTV is who decided to have me apart [from] the girls, not the girls themselfs. Secondly, I was not putting my foot in my mouth. I felt it was a good conversation," she stated.

"I was very thankful for and I did say ‘I hate how badly I have hurt people. I need to do better, and I now see how ignorant I am.'”

That comment about Mackenzie putting her foot in her mouth comes from Cheyenne, who says that Mackenzie lied about the nature of their phone call.

Floyd says McKee continued to defend herself, insisting that the terminology she used is still deemed acceptable where she's from.

She added that Mackenzie used the term "angry black woman" during the call, which led Cheyenne to conclude that her castmate still has a lot of learning to do.

Clearly, this situation is far from over.