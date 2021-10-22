Mackenzie McKee: I Almost Became a Porn Star for Jesus!

Mackenzie McKee has followed in the footsteps of many Teen Moms before her -- she's released a memoir!

If you're familiar with his very specific genre, you know that these kinds of books are never written very well, but they often contain lots of interesting bits of information.

In Farrah Abraham's book, we gained some more insight into her strange family dynamics by learning about how her father chased Derek Underwood, her on-again, off- again boyfriend and Sophia's father, out of the house with a knife when he caught him in her bedroom one night.

In Jenelle Evans' book, we learned some harrowing details about her childhood, about how her father abandoned her and her mother verbally abused her.

And Leah Messer's book ... well, that was a whole mess of disturbing stories that we never could have even begun to imagine.

But this week, Mackenzie's book, titled Straightening My Crown: Conquering My Royal Mistakes, came out, so let's figure out what she wants us to learn about her, all right?

We've already covered a couple of excerpts -- she wrote in her book about how she was molested as a child, and about how she was assaulted by police and forced into a psychiatric facility when she was pregnant with her third child in 2016.

But this time around, things are a little bit more lighthearted ... because in her book, Mackenzie also discussed her sex tape.

Back in 2015, there was a bit of a scandal when Mack was seen meeting with Vivid Entertainment founder Steve Hirsch, the same man who brought us Farrah's infamous sex tape.

Hirsch said that he'd somehow gotten a copy of a private video of her with her husband, and since of course he needed her permission to release the tape, he tried to make a deal with her.

He was ultimately unsuccessful, and no tape ever came out.

It was a strange story because just a few months before that news came out, Mackenzie had heavily criticized Farrah for releasing her sex tape, telling her that what she wanted to do with her life "takes a lot more work than opening your legs on camera."

She even told her that "doing porn isn't the best thing for your daughter" -- it didn't make sense that she'd agree to do porn so soon after saying that, especially when she had a baby girl of her own by then, too.

But, as she tells it now in an excerpt obtained by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, it didn't make sense because it wasn't true -- she was never going to release any tape, and no such tape even exists.

She explained that she'd hired a new manager, a woman who "promised she could help me achieve the level of fame and wealth that I wanted so badly if I just trusted her and let her handle boosting my image and relevance."

"Even though I felt something was a little off," she admitted, "I was willing to wake the risk and let her take me under her wing."

"She was so persuasive and kept coming after me, telling me how great my life could be if I just listened to her."

But things got "weird" when the manager said told her that she had a great opportunity for her, "and that all I needed to do was let her tell the media that someone 'leaked' a sex tape of me."

"To be clear -- there was, and still is, NO sex tape. Period."

"But this producer said that even bad press is good press and that I could go on TV and social media afterward to publicly deny that the tape existed," she wrote.

The plan definitely made sense, considering how much attention Farrah was getting at the time for her own deal with Vivid, but Mackenzie said that she went along with this plan because she was "young, naive, gullible, and in way over my head."

"She convinced me that by doing this, I could turn the experience into speaking engagements for young girls trying to lead better Christian lives," she revealed. "I know. It doesn't make sense in retrospect to me, either, and I don't know why I fell for it."

Just ... just bless her heart.

The manager invited her out to L.A. to meet up with her and so that she could introducer her to a friend of hers -- Steve Hirsch.

"We got out of her car, and her friend was standing outside in front of his business just waiting to greet us," she recalled.

"The producer told me to shake the man's hand, and someone snapped a few pictures. Little did I know that I was shaking hands with a famous porn producer and that this was all arranged so she could generate publicity by sending these pictures out to all the tabloids."

"To seal the deal," she continued, "the woman told me that now I just needed to 'accidentally' send her a picture of my boobs that she could leak to the press, and that's when things would really take off."

"There is no way I was going to do that, and she got angry and called the whole deal off."

"You know what I got out of it?" she asked. "Absolutely nothing more than a humiliated spouse and family, a long recovery from earning a fake bad reputation, and losing a job as a cheer coach years later because all the moms saw the story on the internet and complained that I was a porn star who wasn't fit to teach kids."

Man, what a ride.

Probably the weirdest thing about this whole story isn't that Mackenzie thought she could pretend to release a sex tape to ultimately convince young girls to "lead better Christian lives" -- it's that this is all entirely too easy to believe.

Mack has a history of saying and doing the most bizarre things, so this fits in nicely with everything we already know about her.

But still, isn't teasing a sex tape so you can become an evangelist just the greatest story of all?