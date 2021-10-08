Leah Messer Claps Back: WTH?!? My Relationship is Not a Scam!

Leah Messer really doesn't get it.

But at least she's trying to keep a sense of humor about it.

The veteran Teen Mom star went public with her new boyfriend in September, sharing a cute photo alongside Jaylan Mobley and then subsequently gushing all about him in a revealing interview.

And that should have been it, right?

Yay for Leah and we can all move on?

Except... some people assumed Messer had to be pregnant. Why else get together so quickly with Mobley?

And now some other people are under the assumption Leah is simply lying.

For whatever reason, they can't comprehend she's found someone who treats her well and makes her happy and there's nothing diabolical going on here.

A few days ago, you see, Messer joined Cameo.

Fans can now pay her a set fee and she'll record a message for them or any of their loved ones.

"Hi guys, it's Leah Messer from MTV. I'm so excited to be joining the Cameo family and getting to connect with every single one of you," she said as an introduction to the platform.

"I really look forward to chatting more."

Again, simple enough, no?

Except... one critic wrote back to Messer's message as follows:

"Are you married to the new guy or is it a scam."

Why the answer can't be that the two are dating and getting to know each other and having a decent time these days and that's all there is to it... we have no idea.

Addressing this individual, Leah wrote back with just ths:

@laylalove102 SCAM.

Ha! We love it!

If you can't beat these sort of haters, might as well joke around and join them, you know?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly a couple weeks ago, Leah said Jaylan has met her daughters and that the kids could not love him any more.

"We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020," Messer previously explained ET.

"In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date."

The date went exceptionally well, Mobley asked Messer to be his girlfriend during a summer trip to Costa Rica -- and now here they are.

"They connected so well that initially it scared me, but I want my girls to see who is making their mama smile," Messer also told ET, adding:

"My heart can’t take this."

As far as these doubters are concerned? Leah doesn't seem too bothered by their questions and their criticism.

"We happy—that's all," she wrote on Instagram as a caption to the couple holding hands last month.