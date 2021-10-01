Larissa Lima: All My Success is to Build a Better Future for My Kids!

Last month, Larissa Lima marked one year after her ICE arrest, noting that her ordeal had made her stronger.

Larissa has been infamous and polarizing, both on 90 Day Fiance and since her firing.

Now, she is working to move on, and she hopes to continue to be a success story.

Larissa is also touching on a very sensitive subject -- that of her kids.

For years, the subject of Larissa Lima's children, who live in Brazil, has been ... touchy at best.

We all remember the difficult revelation that she has children as it played out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

At the time, she was still in her short-lived and ill-fated marriage to Colt.

Colt knew that Larissa had children in Brazil.

But it was all new to Debbie, who wished that she had been told sooner.

We all remember Debbie's colorful reaction to the revelation.

Debbie was angry that she wasn't told, but she did at least come to understand.

It's not like Larissa abandoned her children.

She has kept in contact with them. She also did not have custody of them -- they are with other family.

Many months ago, Larissa touched on this painful but important topic.

She did share that she has offered to pay for her children's schooling but was turned down by the family who are their guardians.

Larissa clarified that she might like to discuss her kids publicly, but the cruel backlash from 90 Day Fiance fans has taught her to mention them as little as possible.

In a much more recent post, Larissa spoke about how -- even apart -- her goals are to give her kids a better life.

“I work hard to achieve my dreams and to provide for my kids,” she shared.

“I have been working for 10 hours sometimes,” Larissa said of her dedication to creating profitable content on OnlyFans.

One of her goals, she explained, is to live her dream of eventual home ownership.

“I’m living the best time of my life to make money," she shared.

"And," Larissa emphasized, "provide the life I want for my kids in a near future."

Larissa has recently reached a good balance with on-again, off-again boyfriend Eric Nichols.

The two are co-parenting their cats and, whether they're dating or not, seemingly getting along amicably.

So ... does that mean that Larissa is hoping that she can bring her kids to the United States?

At one point, that was probably her goal.

She is understandably being less direct about her goals for their future and well-being right now.

That is likely because Larissa's own future remains in question.

Larissa came to the United States to marry Colt Johnson. She imagined that she would spend the rest of her life with him.

Like the women who came after her, she discovered that he was not quite the man he appeared to be when wooing her.

Unfortunately, and in part because her marriage only lasted for seven months, Larissa could eventually face deportation.

That would certainly be another way for Larissa to be reunited with her children, but hardly ideal.

Whatever Larissa is truly planning for the future, we hope that she will feel like sharing it with us when she knows for certain.

She has been through so much, and we continue to enjoy following all of the twists and turns of her journey.

It's worth mentioning, also, that Larissa recently publicly asked TLC and Sharp Entertainment if she is officially released from her contract.

Her goal is to relaunch her reality career by joining another reality network -- or at least, to have the option to do so.

If the franchise is done with her, they should let her go. If they're not done with her, they should put her back on TV.