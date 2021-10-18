Lala Kent: Randall Emmett Cheated on Me! We're SOOOO Over!

According to multiple outlets, it is all over between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.

And it's all pretty ugly as well.

Page Six reports that the Vanderpump Rules star has called off her engagement to Emmett after three years, making the decision for an unfortunate reason:

The movie producer cheated on her.

“Randall always lives a double life,” a source tells The New York Post.

“He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender."

Yikes, huh? That's no good if the quote is accurate.

To be fair, however, neither Kent nor Emmett has yet commented on this speculation.

On Sunday, though, Kent appeared to indirectly address this rumor -- while also confirming it.

The long-time Bravo personality posted an Instagram Story that depicted two men walking down a hotel hallway... with one of them carrying suitcases and the other pushing her seven-month-old daughter, Ocean, in a stroller.

The social media footage featured Beyoncé’s “Sorry” playing in the background, along with the lyrics:

Now you want to say you’re sorry/Now you want to call me crying/Now you gotta see me wilding/Now I’m the one that’s lying/And I don’t feel bad about it/It’s exactly what you get.

Kent and Emmett sparked breakup rumors that same night when the former either archived or deleted the latter from her Instagram page -- and also Liked a post on Instagram about him allegedly cheating on her.

Videos and photos of what appeared to be Emmett in Nashville with two women have subsequently spread on Instagram and Twitter.

“Rumors are swirling that Randall might have had some extracurriculars with a couple of cocktail waitresses,” the caption on the post Kent favored read.

Not exactly a shocker to anyone who's been paying attention, we must admt.

Kent and Emmett only just welcomed their daughter into the world in March.

They got engaged in 2018 while celebrating Lala's birthday in Mexico and planned to get married in 2020... until Covid-19 stepped in.

“It was heartbreaking,” the filmmaker told Us Weekly in May 2020.

“And then I couldn’t get it together to go back to work. And she’s like, ‘Listen to me, pull it together, get your ass back to work, we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, it’s not the end of the world.

"I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re going to do this.’ It was just one of these moments where you’re like, ‘I got the best partner in the world.'"

Earlier this month, Kent uploaded a picture of herself in a wedding dress to Instagram.

“In honor of having a beautiful conversation with my stylist and dear friend @alexandrareneestyle, I wanted to share my wedding dress that I was going to wear on April 18th 2020,” the Vanderpump Rules cast member captioned a snapshot that showed her at the first fitting for the gown.

"Three days later," she added, “The nation locked down.”

Awkward? Yes.

But Kent is probably pretty happy right about now that she learned about Emmett's cheating before becoming his wife.

His alleged cheating, we should write.

Somewhere, Kelly Dodd is snickering wildly over this development.