Lala Kent: Demi Lovato Is LYING About Being Sober!

Back in 2018, Demi Lovato suffered a heroin overdose that nearly cost them their life.

At the time of their near-fatal relapse, Lovato had been sober for six years.

After spending several weeks recovering in a hospital Demi spent months in rehab with the goal of getting sober.

These days, they say they've accomplished that goal -- but some folks are taking issue with their definition of sobriety.

Demi says they're "California sober," which in most cases, means that the person no longer drinks or uses any hard drugs, but still smokes weed.

However, the singer has stretched the definition of the term a bit, and they admit that they still drink from time to time.

So yeah, Demi isn't really sober by anyone's definition -- and that's not a judgment on their lifestyle, just a simple statement of fact.

Regardless of one's personal philosophy on recovery "I no longer use heroin" does not equal "I'm sober."

And a few celebs who actually are sober have taken issue with Demi's comments on the subject, as they feel that the singer is spreading a dangerous

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino addressed Lovato's comments in an interview, cautioning other people in recovery from following their example.

But no one has been more outspoken in their objection to Lovato's claims than Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

Lala has been in the news a lot this week due to her recent breakup with Randall Emmett, but today, she's making headlines by once again calling out Demi for making what she feels are misleading comments about the nature of sobriety.

On a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala explained that she doesn't buy into the idea of California sobriety.

“The term is dry, and I’m obviously in the program. I’m with a lot of incredible men and women who do everything in their power to never pick up any sort of substance,” Kent explained.

“So to hear someone say, ‘I’m California sober,’ it doesn’t sit right with me. Because I’m a person who only drank and smoked weed and almost lost my entire life. So, I don’t like it," she added.

“Just don’t disrespect people who work really hard to never pick up anything and remain in their right frame of mind at all times.”

This is not the first time that Lala has spoken out about Lovato's unique definition of sobriety.

“I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive,” Kent said during an appearance on the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

“There are people out there who work their ass off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state," Lala continued.

“So to say that you’re, like, California sober or this type of sober is extremely offensive."

Now, recovery shouldn't be a "one size fits all" experience, so if smoking pot and drinking moderately help Demi to avoid the harder stuff, that's all well and good.

We think the problem that people like Lala and Mike is that Demi continues to refer to themself as "sober."

They've even made it a significant part of their public image, releasing a song called "Sober" detailing their difficult struggles with substance abuse.

Hopefully, everyone who comments on this situation wants Demi to do whatever works best for them.

But it's understandable that they might have concerns about her very young audience getting the wrong idea about what it means to be sober.