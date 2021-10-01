Kylie Jenner Gets Roasted For New Swimwear Line: Girl, Those Bikinis Are Fugly AF!

Kylie Jenner is already very, very rich, but like most billionaires who aren't otherwise preoccupied with space travel, she's always looking to get richer.

That means she's always in search of new business ventures to embark upon, and somehow, it took until now for Kylie to launch her own line of swimwear.

This is surprising for a couple of reasons:

1. With how much time she spends posing for poolside selfies, you would think that Kylie would've started releasing overpriced bikinis years ago.

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Own Swimwear Line

2. The Kylie Swim brand is just now filling orders ... in October.

Seems like the sort of thing that Kylizzle should've rolled out in May or June.

She knows the whole country doesn't live in Southern California, right?

Kylie Wearing a Suit From Kylie Swim

Anyway, the important thing is that Kylie fans who pre-ordered her swimwear are finally getting their merchandise.

Unfortunately, it seems that early buyers are less than thrilled with their purchases.

Yes, according to a new report from In Touch, Kylie fans have been taking to Instagram or TikTok to share their thoughts on Kylie's latest product, and thus far the reviews are decidedly not good.

Kylie In Gold

“The way it keeps getting worse,” one TikTokker observed as she unboxed what she claimed was a cheaply made bikini.

The buyer closed in on the stitches of the item, which appeared to be badly frayed in some places.

“I would show you these on, but I literally can’t because these are not it,” another user complained, noting that her items were so poorly sized that they were unwearable.

Kylie Jenner Models a Bikini

Another user held her items up to a window in order to demonstrate that the fabric is thin to the point of being practically transparent.

“I wasn’t expecting the material to be so thin that it just shows everything,” she said about the “paper-thin” fabric of the suit.

Other buyers complained about the cut, noting that Kylie's bikinis seemed to be designed not as practical beachwear but as costumes that a model might wear while sitting perfectly still during a fashion shoot.

Kylie Is Basking

“You need to be waxed, lasered … If you have any hair down there, it’s gonna show,” this person told her followers.

"The whole swimsuit is see-through. I don't understand. Once I move, everything’s gonna be out. I would never wear this in public," YouTuber Laura Lee said in her video.

"They are the most unpractical swimsuits you could buy."

Kylie Jenner Gropes Her Own Cleavage

TikTok content creator Jessica Anderson took her criticism a step further, arguing that Kylie's shoddy merchandise is the result of a lack of integrity on the part of Stormi's mom.

"I personally don't know anyone's bodies that this would work for," Anderson said in a video review.

Kylie Leans on a Wall

"I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through.

"I've seen the behind-the-scenes of what it takes to produce swimwear and the fact that no one caught that this is completely see-through blows my mind. I'm sure they did because they had to Photoshop some of their photos to make this work," she continued.

"For me, it comes down to lack of integrity."

Kylie Models In 2021

Many of Kylie's longtime fans are shocked by the lack of quality, as the lip kit line that made Kylie a billionaire was well-received by industry insiders and casual buyers alike.

Now, it seems that Kylie may have sacrificed her good reputation in order to make a quick buck.

And this might be an instance in which the endless quest for greater wealth will actually cost her in the long run.

