Kristin Cavallari: I TRIED Dating Jay Again, But He's Too Darn Toxic!

Things have gotten so messy between Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari since their breakup.

Third parties have been drawn into their post-split shenanigans.

Kristin and Jay should have known that they wouldn't just consciously uncouple and go their separate ways.

She has now revealed that the two of them dated after ending their marriage.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler married in 2013.

Seven years later, in April of 2020, they announced their split.

The two share three children: 9-year-old Camden, 7-year-old Jaxon, and 5-year-old Saylor.

They haven't exactly remained single while openly pining for each other in the year and a half since the breakup.

Kristin has been publicly linked to multiple men, including Southern Charm star Austen Kroll and Country singer Chase Rice.

For the record, she denied dating Austen, though that didn't stop Madison LeCroy from seemingly taking umbridge.

Early this year, Kristin and Jay actually made some of their fans think that they were getting back together.

The two posed for a photo together, which is not very ex-like of them, writing: "10 years. Can't break that."

But you can, in fact, break that. They are still not back together ... but not for lack of trying.

This week, Kristin spoke on Off The Vine about her "rollercoaster" of a divorce.

This was when she revealed that she and Jay didn't totally rule out reconciliation when they split.

In fact, they tried dating. As in, dating each other.

"Jay and I actually went on a couple dates," Kristin revealed on the podcast.

She added that this was "like, months and months and months ago."

"But we did," Kristin affirmed.

They dated just enough, Kristin shared, to confirm that their bond simply "wasn't there anymore."

"The thing with Jay and I is, we aren't getting a divorce because of love lost," she explained.

"Which made it really challenging," Kristin commented.

Kristin detailed that it was challenging "because we were crazy about each other."

"And so I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore," she continued.

"And," Kristin announced, "I had to break it off."

"But that's made it hard," Kristin went on.

"And," she added, "made me sit here and question it for a few months."

Kristin shared: "But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm, like, 'No, I know that I'm doing the right decision.'"

Kristin explained how her own experiences as a child of divorce informed her decision.

She knew that it was so important that her kids not think that what she and Jay had was healthy.

"Because I got to see my mom remarry and be in a good relationship," Kristin explained, "so that I knew what one was."

"I mean," Kristin reasoned, "I wanted my kids to see me happy. I just did."

"And they're better off," she affirmed.

"And," Kristin announced, "they've adjusted really well."

"Not that there's ever a perfect age for it," Kristin admitted, "but they were at good ages."

"And so," she expressed, "I'm glad that it happened when it did."

Kristin did admit that her co-parenting situation is not easy.

"This is what I said to my friends: ''If I didn't have kids with Jay, I would never talk to him ever again. But now, I have to talk to him a lot,'" Kristin stated.

"I have to say, it's been such a rollercoaster," she characterized.

"But it's been the brightest and the saddest," Kristin continued, "the whole experience."

Actually breaking things off with Jay, Kristin added, was "probably the best decision I've ever made."

Even so, she noted that there have been "really sad moments" that had her second-guessing herself.

Well, that description was illuminating ... and may explain why Jay was so willing to revenge-bang Jana Kramer to make Kristin jealous.