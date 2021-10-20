Kourtney Kardashian to Scott Disick: I'm Not Talking to You Until You Accept My Engagement!

Scott Disick has never been known for his mature, level-headed demeanor.

But even those who know the 38-year-old well enough to expect the worst from him in all situations are surprised that he's handling Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement so poorly.

Sure, Kourtney and Scott have a lot of history together.

But they've also been broken up since 2015, and they've both dated multiple other people in the years since the split.

Which is why it came as such a shock when insiders reported that Scott hates Travis because of the Blink-182 drummer "stole" Kourtney away.

It would be easy to dismiss those claims as mere tabloid exaggerations, were it not for the fact that Disick's pettiness and jealousy have been on full display.

Remember when Disick messaged Younes Bendjima to talk trash about Kourtney and Travis?

Yeah, apparently that was just the tip of the iceberg and Scott's rage is so severe these days that Kourtney has been forced to cut him off completely.

A source close to the situation tells In Touch that Kourtney made the decision “because she doesn’t want him ruining her moment and making jealous digs.”

“They don’t get along anyway, and as far as she’s concerned, it’s none of his business,” the insider adds.

Kourtney and Scott had enjoyed an amicable co-parenting relationship for several years, but it seems that those days are done.

In fact, the current situation is so hostile that it's caused Kourtney to re-examine their past in a much less forgiving light.

According to the source, Kourtney “says she dodged a bullet by never getting engaged” to Scott “because Travis puts her on a pedestal.”

Kourtney has assured friends and family that Travis “worships the ground she walks on, which is the total opposite to how Scott treated her.”

It might sound like Kourtney is evaluating her relationship with Scott unfairly in response to his recent behavior.

But as anyone who watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians during their time together knows, Scott really did treat Kourtney like crap.

His behavior in the years following their breakup was pretty atrocious as well.

Scott dated teenage models and generally carried on with the Peter Pan party boy behavior that became such an embarrassment to Kourtney toward the end of their relationship.

But these days, it seems that Kourt is having the last laugh, as her romance with Travis has really thrown Scott for a loop.

“He found out about the engagement on the internet and was reeling when Instagram and social media blew up over it,” a separate source told In Touch shortly after the Kourtney and Travis' big news was announced.

Apparently, Scott was quite hurt, as he felt that Kourtney owed it to him to give him advance notice of the engagement before she went public with it.

But he's wrong, of course, and Kourtney actually doesn't owe him anything at all.

Hopefully, the exes will eventually get back to a place where they co-parent their three children with minimal conflict.

But in order for that to happen, it's Scott who needs to change his behavior, not Kourtney.

Unfortunately, self-reflection isn't exactly Disick's strong suit, and it might take him a while to realize he's in the wrong here.