Kourtney Kardashian to Scott Disick: I Never Think About You! I'm Too Busy Getting Boned By Travis Barker!

Scott Disick has been having a rough few weeks.

In the past month alone, the guy has taken more L's than the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions combined.

And the hilarious part is, no one feels the least bit bad for him, because he brings all this suffering on himself!

As you're probably aware, Scott's misery is primarily the result of Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Scott Disick.

You wouldn't think that would be a problem, since Scott and Kourtney have been separated for like six years, but for reasons that are only clear to him, Disick is majorly upset by the fact that Kourtney has moved on.

Some have even gone so far as to say Disick hates Barker.

We don't know for sure it that's true, but Scott's recent behavior certainly seems to indicate that he's not a big fan of the Blink-182 drummer.

The most obvious indication of this seething contempt came when Disick messaged Younes Bendjima in the hope that the Instagram model would join him in trash-talking Kourtney.

Younes had no interest in this petty behavior, and he publicly called Scott out for his douchey ways.

Disick learned a hard lesson from that one -- the incident got him dumped by then-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin -- but it seems he hasn't softened in his feelings toward Scott and Kourtney.

Fortunately the couple isn't letting Scott's pettiness interfere with their romance.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” a source close to the situation recently told Life & Style.

“The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

Like Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Scott has complained about Barker and Kardashian's PDAs, but it seems they're both out of luck, as these two won't be easing up anytime soon.

“Marriage is almost certain,” says a different insider.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love," the source adds.

“Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her."

As for the PDAs, it sounds like Travis and Kourtney intend to continue sharing their love with the entire world ... or at least with their millions of Instagram followers.

Earlier this week, Kourtney shared a post from her Poosh lifestyle site about the importance of sex dreams, and her followers naturally jumped to the conclusion that she was referring to her nighttime visions of Travis.

“A dream is a conversation you have with yourself about a waking-life issue. Your dreams can give you a chance to test out solutions to your problems and practice different behaviors in the situations you face," Kourtney's post read.

“In a literal sense, a sexual dream may inspire you to ask your partner for something new in the bedroom," the article continued.

"Sexual dreams can also give you a chance to understand conflicts or opportunities in your day-to-day (and sexual) life.”

Not to be outdone, Travis shared a photo of clothing strewn across his floor, which seemingly suggests that he and Kourtney had recently gotten down to business.

Those who know the couple best say it comes as no surprise when the two of them post content that hints at their very active sex life.

“They’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance,” one insider tells In Touch.

We guess Scott is just gonna have to block these two or learn to cope!