Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless, Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring

Note to Scott Disick:

You may wanna sign off the Internet right about now.

Go grab some coffee. Fire up some Netflix. Just unplug from your computer and try to distract yourself in some way, shape or form, okay?

Because you do NOT want to see the photos below. That's all we're saying.

Seven days after agreeing to marry Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian didn't merely refect on the proposal via Instagram over the weekend.

She did so by taking her shirt off... surrounding herself with flowers... and showing the world a close-up of her gigantic new diamond ring.

"I can’t believe this was a week ago @travisbarker," Kourtney wrote as a caption to these revealing snapshots, tagging her fiance in the process.

It sounds as if these sexy photos we snapped on the night of the engagement itself, strongly implying that Kourtney and Travis slept together that evening. Which makes a lot of sense, really.

The musician popped one of life's biggest questions on Sunday, October 17 by using a gigantic bed of of red roses on the beach outside of a hotel in California.

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart," a witness previously told E! News of the setup.

"It looked very romantic."

After Kourtney accepted, her famous family members -- such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner -- joined the couple for a lovely dinner in celebration.

Neither Kardashian nor Barker has said a whole lot about their engagement in the days since, although Kourtney has written the word "forever" along with a picture from last Sunday.

She's also updated her Instagram account with plenty of images from the special evening.

"KRAVIS FOREVER," Kim has also penned of the twosome, using a nickname that we really hope does not stick.

As for the rock on Kourtney's finger?

Sources have said it's six carats in size and cost Barker $1 million.

Sounds like a ring made for a Kardashian, doesn't it?

The impending union with mark Kourtney's first marriage.

She dated Disick for about a decade and she shares three kids with the reality star (who has apparently moved on with a model named Elizabeth Grace Lindley), but the two never got engaged.

Barker, meanwhile, was married on two prior occasions.

First, to Melissa Kennedy for about a year in 2001.

And then to Shanna Moakler from 2003 through 2008, with whom Travis shares two children.

How does this former Miss USA feel about Barker planning to walk down the aisle for a third time? To Kardashian?

“My family’s broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family,” Moakler told TMZ shortly after Barker and Kardashian started dating.

“So, yay for me," Moakler continued. “Thanks for destroying my family… twice."

Then, last week, after news of the engagement went viral, Moakler updated her Instagram page to read as follows:

“Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance."