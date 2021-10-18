Kourtney Kardashian Gets Engaged! Ready to See the Massive Ring?!?

Here's the likely thing about Travis Barker:

Because the guy just got her a gigantic diamond ring!

For those just tuning in, Barker proposed to Kardashian outside of a hotel in California on Sunday night.

Not Really a Spoiler Alert: She said yes!

"Forever," Kourtney wrote as a simple and telling caption to the photo below, which was snapped right near the site of the proposal itself:

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic," a witness told E! News, adding:

"I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised.

"The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

Fans seems equally excited for the Blink-182 drummer and the social media influencer, while sitting slack-jawed at their computer screens, mouth agape over the size of this rock:

We hear it's six carats in size.

Travis and Kourtney only started dating in January 2021, but they live close to each other in Calabasas and have been tight for years.

“Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close,” an insider previously told Us Weekly.

“They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Prior to agreeing to get married over the weekend, there had been chatter that Kourtney was pregnant (she's not), along with talk that an engagement was imminent.

Still, sources claim Kardashian was taken aback by Barker popping the question on Sunday, considering the couple had returned from New York City earlier that same day.

Was she actually surprised, however?

Consider: Cameras were reportedly rolling during the proposal for the upcoming Kardashian reality show on Hulu.

Assuming she and her fiance make it down the aisle, this union will mark Kourtney's first marriage -- although she shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker, for his part, was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002; and to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008.

He shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with the latter; along with stepdaughter Atiana, 22.

Last month, Barker declared he wanted to laugh with Kourtney "for the rest of my life," after she uploadedd a series of memories to Instagram, including footage of the couple holding hands at a table.

The Poosh founder replied, "my whole life."

Welp.

That whole new life together begins right now. With an enormous rock.