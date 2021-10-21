Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Taunting Scott Disick By Flaunting Engagement Joy?

By now, you've almost certainly heard the joyous news:

After less than a year of dating, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged.

The development didn't come as much of a shock, as these two have been head over heels for one another ever since they first went public with their relationship back in early 2021.

But while most folks in Travis and Kourtney's inner circle have been supportive of this swift moving relationship, at least one person is very much not a fan.

Yes, Kourtney's baby daddy Scott Disick is less than thrilled about his ex's engagement.

In fact, some have gone so far as to claim that Disick has been suffering a breakdown in the wake of Barker's proposal.

The reasons for this intensely negative reaction are not entirely clear.

Insiders have claimed that Scott hates Travis, but it seems his beef has little to do with the Blink-182 drummer and much to do with Kourtney.

"Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis' engagement and not happy at all," a source close to the situation told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

"He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney," the insider added.

"Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically."

Apparently, Scott is concerned that Kourtney's engagement might somehow impact the civil co-parenting relationship that the two of them have worked out over the past six years.

"He's trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids. Kourtney is trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment," the source said.

"Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship," the insider added.

"He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."

Unfortunately for Scott, it doesn't look as though Travis or Kourtney will be having second thoughts anytime soon.

In fact, Kourtney took to Instagram on Wednesday to post even more pics from Travis' proposal.

"I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," she captioned the post.

"Forever with you is a dream come true," Barker commented.

Insiders say we can expect to see Kourtney gushing about her engagement for several months to come, as she was absolutely blown away by Bafker's surprise engagement.

"Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel,"one source said.

"This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."

The insider added that Kourtney "can't wait to marry" Barker and she "would also love to have a baby with him."

Yes, these two are really in it for the long haul.

The majority of the comments on Kourt''s follow-up post - some of them from fellow celebs like Miranda Kerr and Tamar Braxton - were positive and congratulatory.

But some questioned the wisdom of Kourt and Travis flaunting their happiness so much while they're both having issues with their exes.

As you may recall, Travis' baby mama Shanna Moakler has also complained about Travis and Kourtney's PDA, and it's unlikely that she's a fan of Kourt's latest post.

Obviously, Barker and Kardashian are free to post whatever they want.

But since they both have kids with other people, they might want to take steps to ensure that their families can blend together as smoothly as possible.

Otherwise, the first year of their marriage might be loaded with unnecessary drama.