Kim Kardashian Wins $60 Million Mansion In Divorce Ruling: No Reconciliation Here!

When Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, the news didn't come as much of a shock.

In fact, the only real surprise was the fact that these two didn't call it quits much sooner.

Fans were thrilled when Kim took this important step toward independence, and many were upset when Kim-Kanye reconciliation rumors began to circulate over the summer.

For a while, it looked as though there was cause to be concerned.

As recently as last week, it was rumored that Kim turned to Kanye for assistance as she prepared for her SNL hosting gig.

But when Kim joked about divorcing Kanye in her monologue, it put some minds at ease.

And now, we have further confirmation that these two are definitely planning to proceed with their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kim has been awarded the $60 million that she and Kanye purchased together back in 2014.

This is a very big deal, as aside from custody and visitation arrangements for their four kids -- which the couple has reportedly worked out amicably -- the Hidden Hills house was the most-discussed aspect of Kim and Kanye's divorce.

That's because this is far more than a home that the couple moved into and filled with furniture.

The mansion was purchased for $20 million, and Kanye worked with famed architects like Axel Vervoordt to make massive renovations.

He even purchased the house next door so that he could tear it down and continue expanding his dream home.

Kanye reportedly regarded the house as one of his artistic creations -- and we all know how seriously the guy takes his art.

So did Kim take the house as the ultimate "eff you" to her ex?

Well, not exactly.

That's the more dramatic interpretation that many tabloids and gossip sites will probably prefer, but it doesn't seem to be accurate.

What's more likely is that Kanye didn't really fight Kim on this matter, as the new arrangement makes the most sense for both parties going forward.

Hidden Hills is close to the Kardashian headquarters of Calabasas.

And since Kim will be the primary caretaker for the former couple's four children, it makes sense that she would want to stick close to her mom and sisters.

But don't worry, Kanye -- who has a long history of disappearing for "creative reasons" -- will also be staying close to his kids.

TMZ reports that the rapper recently put his $11 million Wyoming ranch up for sale.

He also purchased a $57 million property in Malibu that the site describes as a "beach house."

That better be one hell of a beach house for 57 mill!

Anyway, Kim took quite the dig at Kanye during her monologue, joking that she's no "gold digger," and she divorced him because of "his personality," not for financial reasons.

Kanye's not exactly known as the level-headed type, but he's also no stranger to running his mouth in public.

Insiders say the rapper had no issue with Kim's joke and was able to see the humor in the situation.

(It probably didn't hurt that she called him the "best rapper of all time" just before it.)

Given Kanye's temper, we sort of expected this divorce to be an explosive one, but it looks like Kim and Kanye are defying the critics by remaining on civil terms!