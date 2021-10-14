Kim Kardashian: Will She Leave Kanye ANYTHING In the Divorce?

It's been eight months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, and it looks like the long-anticipated division or property is finally underway.

We see a lot of high profile divorces in the world of celebrity gossip, but rarely is there quite so much at stake.

We've seen billionaires get divorced, but we've never seen two billionaires get divorced.

And with Kanye's famously volatile temper, it was widely expected that this clash of the media titans would be one for the ages.

But we're afraid we have some bad news for those of you who love A-list drama:

It looks as though Kim and Kanye are dividing their billions of assets with mutual respect and minimal hostility.

The big headline of the week was the fact that Kim won the couple's $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

In many outlets, this was framed as the result of a contentious court battle, with Kim eking out a narrow victory over Kanye.

But that doesn't appear to be the case.

Rather, it appears that Kanye ceded the house to Kim for practical reasons.

She'll be the primary caretaker of the couple's four children, and since Hidden Hills is close to the Kardashian headquarters of Calabasas, it makes sense for Kim to stay put.

But that doesn't mean that Kanye will be an absentee figure in the lives of his children.

According to a new report from TMZ, the rapper is selling his $11 million ranch (where he holed up after his infamous Twitter meltdown last year).

And it seems that instead of disappearing in the Cowboy State, Kanye will be sticking close to home much more these days.

He's reportedly purchased a $57 million "beach house" in Malibu, where he'll presumably be joined by the kids on weekends, or when Kim is traveling.

Yeah, it might be boring, but it looks as though both parties are gonna get a pretty fair deal out of this divorce settlement.

There were rumors that Kim would go after the publishing rights to Kanye's music, but even if she wanted to, the lawyer-in-training probably knows that would open up a whole can of worms.

Kim also has millions in business interests and intellectual property that she wants to keep to herself, and going after Kanye's bread and butter would probably encourage him to do the same.

Also since they're both obscenely wealthy, there will be no need for spousal or child support from either party.

Kanye might have out-earned Kim this year thanks to his new album and the enduring popularity of his sneaker line, but there have definitely been years in which she did better than him.

(Let's not forget that Kanye was broke not all that long ago, a fact that he happily shared with the whole world.)

So yeah -- against all odds, Kim and Kanye are putting their kids' happiness first and going their separate ways on the best terms possible.

We applaud them for it -- and we encourage Kanye to steer clear of Twitter for the next few months.