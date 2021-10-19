Kim Kardashian: Why Did She Buy a $23 Million Mansion From Kanye?

It's only Tuesday, but it's already been quite an eventful week for Kanye West.

For starters, he'll no longer be known as Kanye West.

Yes, the rapper changed his name to just "Ye," this week, a decision that will probably affect no one except for the more absent-minded members of his entourage, who will now be dressed down once a week for accidentally calling their boss by his old name.

Not content to just do one weird dumb thing a week, Kanye also walked around Venice wearing some sort of weird alien mask on his head.

Many have speculated that Kanye is behaving strangely because of his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

We suppose that's possible, but it's also important to bear in mind that Kanye -- sorry, Ye -- behaves strangely all the time, and it doesn't seem like he needs any specific reason to be weird.

The guy was seriously eccentric to begin with, and now he's been rich and famous for like 20 years, a condition that causes full-blown insanity in like 90 percent of cases.

Speaking of how wealthy Kanye is, his split from Kim is said to be one of the most expensive celebrity divorces in recent history.

The couple has billions in assets to divide between them, which seems like it would result in some seriously messy litigation.

But believe it or not, the couple formerly known as Kimye seems to be working things out in an amicable fashion.

The best example of this surprising civility might be the Kim and Ye's arrangement regarding their $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

The couple purchased the home 2014 for $20 million.

Kanye then spent the next several years obsessively renovating the property, even going so far as to purchase the lot next door so as to expand his dream house beyond its previous boundaries.

The project was so ambitious that Kim and Kanye lived with Kris Jenner for much of their first year of marriage as construction crews tore down walls and erected new ones.

After all those improvements, the home is now estimated to be worth $60 million.

It was Kanye's passion project for years, but it's also the current home of Kim and the couple's four children, conveniently adjacent to Calabasas, where Kris and several other members of the Kard clan live.

So it was widely assumed that the mansion would be a major point of contention for Kim and Kanye, but amazingly, it seems that they were able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

According to recently filed legal documents, Kim will pay Kanye $23 million for home.

That sum covers the original asking price of the house as well as the furniture, appliances, and other big-ticket items therein.

While the home could obviously be sold for far more, it seems that Kanye is happy with the arrangement, as he likes the idea of his ex-wife and kids living so close to Kim's family.

Plus, if this battle went to court, Kim -- as the primary custodian of the couple's four children -- would almost certainly win the house.

“She has made her life there and it’s her kids’ main home,” a source close to the situation recently told Us Weekly.

“There was never a question — Kim was going to keep the home.”

So we guess the matter of the Kimye mansion is officially settled.

Hopefully Kanye can keep off Twitter until the deal is finalized.

We don't know how he could manage to mess it up, but we're sure he'd find a way.