Kim Kardashian Hosts Saturday Night Live, Roasts Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is not exactly known for her sense of humor.

Standiing on the iconic Saturday Night Live stage this weekend, however, the former sex tape star tried to prove otherwise.

"I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I'm so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt," Kim said in her monologue.

"Basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons."

Kim Kardashian Hosts SNL

Elsewhere during this speech, Kardashian hurled some shade at her famous estranged husband... her mother's boyfriend... and even O.J. Simpson.

Let's run it all down, shall we?

On being a self-made billionaire: “The one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger.

"Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Cory.”

Kim Kardashian SNL Photo

On her dad Robert Kardashian’s influence… and his link to the aforementioned alleged killer:

“My father was, and still is an inspiration to me, and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him I met my first Black person.

"Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several!

"Or none at all. I still don’t know."

Kim Kardashian Sizzles

On the reputation of a certain other K-name:

“I’m an influencer, so I understand that the things that I say carry weight. But I would never tell anyone what they can or can’t do.

"Remember: I’m a Kim, not a Karen. And honestly, with all of the K names, it’s really impressive that my mom didn’t pick Karen.

"Somehow she just knew. I don’t know how she saw that one coming and not Caitlyn.”

kim snl

On her divorce from Kanye West:

"I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, but he’s the richest Black man in America — a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.

"So when I divorced him, you have to know it just came down to one thing: his personality.

"I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there's one thing that I always strive to be, it's genuine."

Kim Kardashian Saturday Night Live Monologue

On Kanye and Caitlyn both getting clobbered in their campaigns for President and California Governor, respectively:

"Now I know we're divided as a country, but I'd love America to come together, which is why I'm here to announce that I'm running for...

"I'm just kidding, guys! I'm not running for president.

"We can't have three failed politicians in one family."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2018

Not terrible, right?

Kim did not write her own material, of course, but she delivered it pretty smoothly.

Following her monologue, Kardashian appeared in several sketches, including a star-studded The Bachelorette parody.

How do you think she did, folks?!?

