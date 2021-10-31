Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Spotted! Holding Hands!!!!!

Kim Kardashian may have moved on from a man with a very big ego to a man with a very big...

... instrument of affection.

On Friday, the mother of four was spotted out and about at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian -- and Pete Davidson.

That isn't all, however.

The comedian and the Instagram influencer were also handing hands.

People Magazine obtained photos of the intimate moment, which took place while Kardashian and Davidson were riding a roller coaster.

An insider tells this same publication, however, that readers shouldn't read too much into the cozy touching.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," claims this source. "It's just friends hanging out."

Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live back on October 11, kissind Davidson at point during an Aladdin-themed sketch.

During the episode of this long-running NBC series, Kim and the King of Staten Island actor puckered up during their send-up of Disney's Aladdin.

In this scene, Pete, who was dressed up as Aladdin, confessed he might not be able to handle his partner "sexually."

"Do you feel self-conscious because I’m the daughter of a Sultan and you are just a lowly street rat?" asked Kim, who was portraying Jasmine at the time.

Replied Davidson as Aladdin:

"Jasmine, as we start getting more intimate, I’m just a little concerned that physically, I can’t handle you…

"If we go all the way, you might like break me…My thing might just break. Look at us. You’re a lot of woman and I’m so frail because all I eat is stolen bread.

"I want to do everything with you, see the world, laugh together, sing songs and do sex."

Concluded Kim/Jasmine to end this exchange:

"Aladdin, don’t worry. I’m sure that you’re more than enough man for me."

Davidson, of course, was previously engaged to Ariana Grande.

Amid this brief relationship, it came out that Davidson has a big penis.

For her part, Kim started dating Kanye West in 2012, married the rapper in 2014 and has welcomed a quartet of kids with him:

North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2

She filed for divorce in February and recently agreed to buy a huge mansion from West.

Davidson has dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor, and, as noted, was engaged to Grande in 2018.

"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it," People reported a few weeks ago.

"She is still moving forward with the divorce.

"She loves having Kanye's support, though. They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce.

"She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids."