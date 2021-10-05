Khloe Kardashian Slammed For ANOTHER Photoshop Fail: That's Not Your Real Butt!

Considering the amount of time that Khloe Kardashian spends tinkering with Photoshop, you'd think that she'd be quite adept at using the popular editing tool to subtly tinker with her Instagram content.

Instead, the 37-year-old wields it like a giant baseball bat, forever bludgeoning her followers over the head with the sight of her impossibly cartoonish curves.

Khloe's Photoshop fails are called out on a weekly basis, and she's addressed the controversy with angry statements in which she encourages the public to kindly get off her back.

But despite the obvious headaches, it seems that Khloe has no intention of posting unedited photos of herself.

At this point, Khloe no longer denies that she takes a rather heavy hand in retouching her pics.

Fans have described Khloe as "unrecognizable" in certain photos, and when the images are so profoundly altered that segments of her jewelry disappear, it's hard to argue with those claims.

When unedited photos of Khloe were posted by her grandmother, the mom of one hit the roof and threatened legal action against media outlets who shared the photo.

It was a side of Khloe that many fans hated to see.

As the Kardashian who used to be thought of as the most down-to-earth, relatable member of the family, Khloe's obsessive attempts to control her own image seem to fly in the face of what made her so likable in the early years of her career.

But as she demonstrated this week, Khloe has no intention of backing down.

In fact, she's going all in with what some fans think is her most brazenly re-touched photo to date.

"Whatever you do, be happy!" Khloe captioned the photo above.

As you can see, Khloe's curvaceous figure is on full display in the pic.

Is it Photoshop?

Is this just another reminder that Khloe has had a bit of work done?

Has Koko been augmenting her Kardashian genetics with a serious squat routine?

Whatever the case, her backside is even larger than fans remember, and most of them believe that Khloe's latest look is far from natural.

And quite a few of them took to the comments section to point out that Khloe is looking even more insanely curvy than usual these days.

"This is Photoshop right? Khloe before got a banging body than this.." one commenter wrote.

"Can’t believe we still let this woman tell the world she’s had no surgery," another added.

"Those hands look a little too long in the last photo," a third chimed in.

But other fans jumped to Khloe's defense, pointing out that stark realism might not have been the goal with this particular pic.

"It’s a camera lens. Why aren’t you all still not getting that it’s nothing meant to look real," one defender wrote.

"OMG KOKO, you look sooooo good," another commented.

"The most beautiful woman in the world," one super-fan opined.

"Khloe i have no words!! You look so gorgeous," a fourth concluded.

Yes, at the end of the day, Khloe had more defenders in her comments than detractors -- and that's usually the case with her pics.

So while she might get a little defensive when fans point out her excessive photoshopping, it's not hard to see why she keeps doing it!