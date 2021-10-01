Khloe Kardashian Shares Most Photoshopped Pic Yet, Gets Called Out on Instagram!

It's no secret that Khloe Kardashian has transformed right in front of our eyes during her years in the spotlight.

When her family first gained fame in the early '00s, Khloe was subjected to all sorts of appalling comments about her appearance, so it stands to reason that she would choose to have some work done.

Of course, once she started altering her appearance through cosmetic surgery, Khloe was subjected to a different sort of bullying, as social media commenters reveled in pointing out each new change.

Many of Khloe's fans who stuck by her in those days have found themselves throwing up their hands in frustration as her obsession with perfecting her appearance has led to a new kind of tinkering.

Yes, if you follow her on Instagram, then you're probably aware that Khloe seems to be addicted to Photoshop.

Some of her pics are so heavily retouched that fans say Khloe is unrecognizable.

The changes are so noticeable that pics of Khloe have been used in mainstream media conversations about the negative effects that Instagram can have on users with body image issues.

Some say Tristan Thompson's infidelity is at the root of Khloe's current insecurities.

Others believe the years of unflattering comparisons between Khloe and her sisters have resulted in profound self-esteem issues.

Whatever the case, Khloe has chosen not to speak publicly about the allegations of compulsive photoshopping.

Instead, she posted some pics this week that led fans to believe that Khloe's obsession with her own appearance is only getting worse.

"187 million!!!! Hi my besties!!! I am missing this tan and this beach!" Khloe captioned the pic.

Obviously, Khloe was celebrating a new milestone in her follower count with some new throwback pics from a recent vacation.

Most of her commenters praised both her physique and her latest social media accomplishment.

But some followers were quick to point out that like most of the content Khloe posts, the images appear to have been rather heavily edited.

"Imma wait for MJs unedited ones," one commenter wrote, referring to the recent controversy in which unedited pics of Khloe were posted online by her grandmother.

"We can all have a great body, how much money do you have," another wrote, clearly alleging that Khloe has undergone plastic surgery.

Khloe has not responded to the backlash publicly, and it's unlikely that she will.

If she learned anything from the MJ controversy it's that it's tough to drum up sympathy when you're in a position such as Khloe's.

On that occasion, Khloe blamed her never-ending desire for physical perfection on pressure from the media, but as many have pointed out, she's a media figure who constantly contributes to that problem.

We hope that someday, Khloe can simply embrace herself as she is and take pride in all that she's accomplished in her life.

We understand that it's difficult to do so in a world where everyone is constantly pointing out one another's shortcomings.

But by taking pride in her own "flaws," Khloe might be able to help countless struggling young women do the same.