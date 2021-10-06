Khloe Kardashian Caught Photoshopping Abs Onto Bikini Pics!

Folks, it looks as though Khloe Kardashian is very much back on her BS.

If you follow her on Instagram, then you're probably aware that Khloe retouches just about every photo she posts, and all too often, she -- or whomever she hired for these purposes -- does a very poor job of it.

Khloe gets called out on a weekly basis these days, but she continues to digitally tinker with her appearance as though no one will ever know.

In a way, you have to admire her tenacity.

But then again, Khloe threatens legal action any time an unflattering photo of her makes the round online, so maybe she just learn to be less concerned about what other people think of her pjhysique.

The point is, we understand why Khloe loves Photoshop.

At this point, she takes a ton of daily flak for retouching the pics, but that's gotta be better than being bullied by body-shamers.

Anyway, Khloe's latest bikini photos are drumming up more controversy this week.

It seems commenters are convinced that the youngest Kardashian sister airbrushed some abs onto her midsection.

That's a high-risk maneuver that seems like it would be much more challenging than the usual tricks of the trade like making a waist more appear more slender.

Khloe posted these pics without making any mention of her appearance -- but commenters quickly took care of that for her.

"'Just act like I’m not here...'" she captioned the post.

"Me..." she added for some reason that's not totally clear.

Now, we're no experts when it comes to Instagram filters or Photoshop tools -- and we're certainly no experts on abs.

But people who appear to know what they're talking about say there's no doubt that Khloe doctored latest pics before posting them.

"The abs are 100% painted on in photoshop," one commenter wrote, according to The Sun.

"The shading is crazy. Why are some shadows darker than others? That’s not how light works?" a second person pointed out.

"Just letting all you females know; this body is not realistic," a third person observed.

That last comment gets at the real crux of the issue.



Many critics fault Khloe for falsely leading her millions of young, impressionable followers to believe that the body she's showing off can be obtained by any means other than Photoshop.

And based on recent studies about the impact that Instagram has on the mental health of young women, it looks as though those critics are onto something.

In fact, it seems that the situation is far worse than anyone expected.

But Khloe insists that aside from one nose job, occasional fillers, and the use of some basic Instagram filters, her appearance all natural.

"For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!'" she told Andy Cohen during the final Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion show.

"I’ve had one nose job!" she added.

"Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose.

Well, we suppose it's good that Khloe got the opportunity to clear up the nose job rumors.

But it's probably not her unrealistic nose that's causing her younger users to feel inadequate.