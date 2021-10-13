Kevin Federline: Britney Doesn't Need a Conservatorship to Be a Great Mom!

While Britney Spears has spent the past 13 years in a gilded cage, she has gone above and beyond for her sons.

Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline are teenagers and look so grown up now.

Britney and Kevin have both tried to insulate their sons from fame, the conservatorship, and their awful grandfather, but this has been part of their life.

Kevin is vowing that he and Britney will continue to work out issues like custody as they have before -- and he won't opposte lifting the conservatorship with or without an evaluation.

Kevin Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, spoke to Page Six about recent developments in Britney's case.

“If the conservatorship is lifted, I don’t view that as being an automatic change of circumstances," Kaplan stated.

At least, it's not a major enough change "that is going to change the custody order of the case."

Kaplan noted that, in the past, Britney and Kevin have been able to "work this out amongst themselves."

Additionally, the ages of their sons make custody arrangements much less a matter for the courts than they were even just a few years ago.

Sean and Jayden are both teenagers. Courts give them a lot of say on matters of custody.

“You’ve got two teenage boys and between them, and the parents, whatever arrangement is going to be made …" Kaplan explained.

He continued: "it’s got to be something that works with them, too."

Kaplan is saying that Britney and Kevin have never needed a conservator's meddling to settle custody before.

“Just as the fact that she had a conservator didn’t decrease the amount of time she had," Kaplan noted.

He continued: "it’s not going to increase the time if she doesn’t have a conservator."

But that doesn't mean that this works against her.

Right now, Britney and Kevin ahve a 30-70 split of custody.

This was amended in Kevin's favor in an emergency move in 2019 after Jamie Spears allegedly assaulted one of his grandsons.

In order to protect the boys, Britney and Kevin altered the arrangement so that they could spend more time beyond Jamie's grasp.

This was also when Kevin secured a court order protecting both sons from their widely detested grandfather.

“Britney and Kevin haven’t been exercising custody pursuant to the order," Kaplan revealed.

He shared that "it’s sort of been what they agree to.”

In the past, Kaplan has expressed hesitation when it comes to Britney's desire to end her conservatorship without a mental health evaluation.

These evaluations are customary and may ultimately be impossible for Britney to avoid.

However, after conferring with his client, Kaplan is now sounding considerably more open to the idea.

“Whatever the probate court decides, I’m entrusting that they’re going to make a decision that’s reasonable," Kaplan stated.

He added that this will be "based upon the evidence that the probate court has."

In other words, Kevin will support the court's ruling and is not pushing or asking for Britney to have an exit evaluation against her wishes.

While Kevin does not plan to attend her future hearings, such as the upcoming one on November 12, he wishes her well.

“If some of the things that were said publicly were true and her rights were very seriously infringed," Kaplan said carefully, avoiding dragging his client into the legal battle.

He continued: "He just wants her to have a happy and strong future moving forward."