Kelly Clarkson Awarded $10 Million Ranch in Divorce, Leaves Ex Homeless

Kelly Clarkson has been waiting months for a legal moment like this.

And now that she's earned it?

The original American Idol winner can send her ex-husband packing.

We mean this in a literal sense.

Late last week, a judge awarded Clarkson the $10.4 million ranch in Montana where Brandon Blackstock hadd been residing since he split from the beloved artist and talk show host.

This was quite the blow to Blackstock, who doesn't exactly have a place to live now... and who tried to argue in court that the ranch was marital property which ought to be shared equally by both exes.

However, this is not what is stated in the couple's prenuptial agreement.

Clarkson, it should be noted, is the person who actually purchased the large home.

"The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties' names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create marital property," reads the decision.

"The Court therefore rejects Respondent's position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties."

According to E! News, Blackstock had not merely been living at the ranch.

He had been working at it, too.

After separating from The Voice coach, insiders previously told E! News that Blackstock made a "deliberate choice" to "change his life" and become a full-time rancher.

In August, via court papers his attorney filed, Brandon said he was "exclusively using" the Montana ranch as his "residence and business."

But Clarkson had requested permission to sell the ranch due to the "financial burden" of maintaining a property that was only being used by her ex-husband.

The costs of maintaining the ranch are $81,000 per month, the court determined.

We're guessing Clarkson also wanted to sell it as a huge EFF-YOU to Blackstock, who allegedly stole millions from the artist.

The former spouses were married for seven years and share two children: a seven-year old named River and a five-year old named Remington.

As it stands right now, Clarkson is required to pay nearly $200,000 per month to Blackstock, a former music manager, in spousal and child support.

He has partial custody of the kids, too, caring for them 25% of the time.

“The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time,” a source told Us Weekly this summer, adding of Clarkson:

“She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show The Voice.

"Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it."

Sounds like the guy sucks, doesn't it?

“The marriage was really, really awful at the end. … Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon," concluded the aforementioned tabloid insider.

"She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer" when it came to Blackstock's finances and lavish spending and "she just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.

Added a second person supposed in the know:

“She hasn’t and won’t ever look back. Kelly has no regrets about filing for divorce. She only stuck it out for as long as she did for her kids.”