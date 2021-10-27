Katie Thurston: Reunited With Andrew Spencer Following Split From Blake Moynes?

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have broken up after just three months of dating.

The news did not come as much of a surprise to fans, as Katie had just endured a rather rocky season in which several of her front-runners took themselves out of the running at a late stage in the competition.

Many viewers were left with the impression that Katie had settled for Blake after being rebuffed by Michael Allio and Greg Grippo.

Adding to Katie's heartache going into the finale was her reluctant decision to part ways with Andrew Spencer ahead of hometowns.

Yes, Katie sent Spencer packing, but the decision seemed to have more to do with circumstances than with a lack of connection between the two.

Both parted ways with heavy hearts, but there were no hard feelings or bitterness from either party.

Andrew memorably left Katie a note in which he made it clear that he's still open to the possibility of a reconciliation.

“If you change your mind ….” the note began.

In a meme that became popular this week, a fan altered a pic of the note and added, “Ima leave my door open …”

Andrew responded to the meme, but he didn't use the opportunity to reach out to Katie, as many fans hoped he would.

“OK this is funny,” Spencer wrote on Instagram, adding:

“That chapter is closed for everyone in my DMs asking. I wish them both well.”

Obviously, Andrew can laugh about it now, but at the time that he and Katie parted ways, he was obviously deeply upset about the split.

In his parting comments, he told producers that he he and Katie had the “most real relationship out of anyone else’s.”

“It doesn’t really show in the season, but [there] was definitely something [between us] that showed whether I was [really] enough for her,” Spencer told Us Weekly at the time.

“I believe that she had stronger relations with [someone] else. So, whether I made it the next week or the other way, like, she wasn’t going to pick me because I wasn’t that guy," he continued.

"I think she knew what we had. … It’s f—ked up in a breakup situation [that] you’re sitting here defending her, but at the same time, I just know her heart. I know what we had was real.”

Andrew said that he was happy that he and Katie were able to part ways on good terms.

“I just definitely wanted to end things, like, you know, ourselves, like, who we are, who we know each other to be, and that’s always smiling," he told the tabloid.

"That’s one of the conversations that we had in the beginning. Through our struggle, we always found a way to smile. We always found a way to be humorous," he continued.

"I didn’t expect was her to be sprinting down the stairs, like a rom-com and completely suck the wind out of my lungs.”

We're sure that fans would be thrilled if Katie and Andrew got back together, but unfortunately, they're still facing many of the obstacles that kept them apart in the first place.

After all, Andrew still makes his home in Austria, and as a pro football player, he spends much of the year traveling.

As Katie recently complained about the difficulties presented by Blake being a Canadian citizen, we doubt she's looking to go down that road again.

Just days after she posted that complaint on Instagram, she and Moynes announced their breakup in a joint statement.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the duo wrote.

“We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

We would guess that Katie probably wants to remain single for a while -- but if she should change her mind, it sounds like Andrew's door is wide open.