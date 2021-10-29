Katie Thurston Breaks Silence on Blake Moynes Split: Why Did They REALLY Break Up?

The Katie Thurston-Blake Moynes breakup was probably the least surprising split in the history of The Bachelorette.

Two of Katie's frontrunners dropped out of the competition in the final stages, and many viewers felt that Katie had "settled" for the latecomer Blake.

That assessment is probably more than a little unfair, but it's not hard to see why fans of the show might have arrived at that conclusion.

Anyway, we would've loved to see Katie and Blake prove the haters wrong by tying the knot, but sadly, it didn't work out that way.

Now, the Bachelor Nation community is engaging in the usual post mortem investigation.

Even though this uncoupling was more anticipated than most, the main questions are the same as they always are:

Why did these two call it quits?

Was there some sort of precipitating event, like a bad fight or an instance of infidelity?

And of course, how are Blake and Katie holding up in the aftermath of this very public split?

Not surprisingly, both parties have remained pretty tight-lipped in the wake of this week's breakup announcement.

Blake and Katie posted the same statement on their respective Instagram pages, and it didn't offer much insight into what exactly went wrong.

On Thursday, Katie broke her silence, but her new statement was light on details about the cause of the split.

Thurston did, however, update fans with regard to how she's coping.

"Thank you to everyone who has shown their love and support," she wrote.

"You can either spend every day convincing yourself things are fine. Or you can accept what is and learn and grow from it," she continued.

"And remember. You don't own [sic] anyone anything. Life is too short. Surround your personal universe with joy."

Katie added that her dog Dexter has been "forcing" her "out of the house" after the breakup, and that daily walks have helped keep things in perspective.

We're happy to hear that Katie is doing well, and we hope Blake has been just as resilient.

Sure, it was only a three-month relationship, but it started with a public proposal, so the stakes couldn't have been much higher.

As for what specifically prompted these two to end their engagement ... well, the answer isn't terribly exciting, but we're sure folks who have been in longterm relationships will find it all too relatable.

Yes, insiders say that Blake and Katie became fed up with the challenges that come with being separated too often.

Moynes is a Canadian citizen, and Katie complained about the logistical difficulties of dating a foreigner just days before she and Blake announced their breakup.

On top of that, Blake's work as a wildlife manager takes him all over the world -- he most recently traveled to Africa -- forcing him to leave Katie behind for long stretches at a time.

Thurston and Moynes made no mention of this obstacle in their announcement, but the source's claims seem to check out in this case:

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Blake and Katie wrote on Monday, adding:

"We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners.

"It is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently," the exes continued, before concluding:

"We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition."

We wish Blake and Katie all the best going forward -- and we hope to see them on Bachelor In Paradise!

(When they're ready, of course ...)