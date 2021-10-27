Katie Maloney Confesses She Had an Abortion Early in Relationship with Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got especially real on the latest episode of their long-running reality show.

Ahead of a visit to a fertility doctor on Vanderpump Rules Tuesday night, Katie told Tom she had to fill out paperwork for an ultrasound... which led her to hearken back to one of the couple's most notable past decisions.

"I was filling out a [piece of] paperwork. It was asking about, like, if you had ever, like, been pregnant before," she explained.

"So, like, that's definitely going to come up in our consultation."

Tom said he was okay with disclosing the past abortion, telling his wife that the couple "made the best decision at the time."

As far as we know, this marked the first time the pair had ever mentioned terminating a pregnancy before.

Agreeing with her husband, Katie said how the pregnancy occurred "so early" into their relationship, while Tom noted the pair was "uncertain" about their future at the time.

There were simply too many unknowns.

"We weren't certain about the next day," Tom said on air to Katie, prompting the following response:

"Exactly. I mean, I knew I wanted to have kids. But I just knew that was not the time in my life."

If they had chosen to keep the child instead?

"I think we would have broke up and [been] like, 'This is too much,'" Tom said, adding that he didn't even have $300 to his name. "But we would have been good parents."

Katie seemed to agree, adding that she feels "ready" to be a mom now -- whenever the day arrives.

In a subsequent confessional, Maloney revealed she had her abortion about a decade ago.

"Tom and I'd been together for a year, and it was not pretty. Like, we fought all the time," she said.

"I wanted it to work out, but I was just like if anything, he's going to leave and I'm going to be a single mom."

Taking a broader view on this critical topic, Katie added:

"Everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what's best for them."

Tom also made a point to tell the cameras he would have "manned up and found a way to make it work" if that's what Katie wanted.

Later in the installment, Katie and Tom visited California Fertility Partners and were able to determine whether or not they could both have kids.

While Katie received "good news" about her ovaries' follicle count, Tom learned his sperm morphology was "a little bit on the lower side."

Thankfully, the physician informed Katie and Tom they "can definitely work on" improving this issue, instructing Tom to cut back on the amount of alcohol he consumes per week.

He was also told to abstain from using marijuana and taking hot baths.

The Bravo personalities got marrried in 2016 in California. Since their ceremony wasn’t legal at the time, they tied the knot again three years later.

Since these July 2019 nuptials, the spouses have been vocal about their desire to start a family.

“We’re trying not to stress out about it and are trying to keep [our] eyes on our own page, but still be excited for someone else," Katie told Us Weekly last year.

"If it happens, great!

"That’s the main thing that everyone always says, they’re like, ‘Just don’t stress about it or don’t be anxious about it. It’ll happen when you’re not thinking about it."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.