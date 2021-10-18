Kanye West Changes Name to Just "Ye," Shows Signs of Meltdown Amid Divorce Drama

by at .

For a while there, it looked like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would surprise us all by finalizing their divorce with minimal drama.

The couple has billions in assets to divide and four kids together, but somehow, despite Kanye's infamous temper, it looked like they would go their separate ways without anything too bizarre happening.

Well folks, it was fun while it lasted.

While Kim appears to be handling the situation with ease Kanye has now engaged in two attention seeking behaviors that are weird AF even by his lofty standards.

Kanye West Puts on a Smile

First, let's deal with the weirdness that required actual paperwork and a judge:

According to TMZ, Kanye West has officially changed his name to Ye.

Yes, just Ye -- one syllable, no last name.

Kanye West Gets Silly

Now, it's not uncommon for newly-divorce people to change their name.

But this is not usually how it plays out.

When Kim Kardashian hosted SNL earlier this month, she surprised fans by billing herself as Kim Kardashian-West.

Kim Kardashian Hosts SNL

(This despite confirming in her monologue that she and Kanye are getting divorced.)

So it looks as though Kim will be keeping the West surname, while Kanye has dropped it along with all other extraneous syllables.

We weren't surprised when Kim was awarded the $60 million mansion, but we really didn't expect her to take Kanye's name in the divorce!

Kanye Wears His Wedding Ring

Anyway, the 44-year-old rapper filed a petition to change his name -- citing "personal reasons" -- back in August, but a judge just signed off on it this week.

Is this Ye's way of signaling to the world that he's ready for a fresh start following one of the most expensive celebrity divorces in history?

Could be. But then again, this is Kanye we're talking about.

Kanye West at a Computer

It's generally best not to try and puzzle out the reasons for his behavior.

Take, for example, the attire that Kanye -- sorry, Ye -- decided to sport while walking through the Venice airport today.

Yes, that's Yeezy rocking that weird alien Michael Meyers head:

Kanye Mask

Again, it's anyone's guess as to what might have motivated him to go out in public looking like the bad guy from an extremely low-budget superhero movie.

Usually, when a celeb puts on some sort of disguise it's because they're hoping not to attract any attention.

But we're pretty sure every single person who passed by the newly-annointed Ye today had to stop and stare when they saw this get-up.

Kanye West Smiles! Wow!

Maybe Yeezy is just trying to send a message about the importance of masking up while traveling overseas.

We kid! In all likelihood this is just more random, inexplicable Ye behavior.

He probably couldn't give us an explanation for it himself!

Kanye West Gives a Clownish Interview

As we said earlier, this is a lot of weirdness for a random Monday, even by Kanye standards.

Not surprisingly, Kanye's latest outburst has led to rumors that he's struggling emotionally amid his high-profile divorce proceedings.

That could certainly be true, but we're not terribly concerned.

Kanye in 2020

For one, as far as Kanye outbursts go this one is actually quite tame.

So as long as Ye stays away from Twitter, everything should return to normal (by Ye standards) within a day or two.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Kanye West Biography

Kanye West, Girlfriend
Kanye West, rapper, is a pretty major celebrity. He's pretty hard core, but as far as hip hop artists go, is surprisingly talented and... More »
Born
Full Name
Kanye West

Kanye West

Kanye West Photos

Kanye West Puts on a Smile
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2018
Kanye West at a Computer
Kanye Wears His Wedding Ring
Kanye West Gets Silly
Yesus and Kim

Kanye West Quotes

Michael Jackson, amazing. Michael Phelps, amazing... He's a real f---in' person; he makes mistakes.

Kanye West

Yo, Taylor. I'm really happy for you. I'mma let you finish, but BeyoncÃ© had one of the best videos of all time.

Kanye West

Kanye West Videos

Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kanye West Creates Ghoulish Hologram of Kim's Dead Dad, Creeps Out Entire World
Kanye West Creates Ghoulish Hologram of Kim's Dead Dad, Creeps Out Entire World
Kanye West Pees on Grammy Award (This Is NOT How You Stream Music)
Kanye West Pees on Grammy Award (This Is NOT How You Stream Music)