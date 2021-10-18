Kanye West Changes Name to Just "Ye," Shows Signs of Meltdown Amid Divorce Drama

For a while there, it looked like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would surprise us all by finalizing their divorce with minimal drama.

The couple has billions in assets to divide and four kids together, but somehow, despite Kanye's infamous temper, it looked like they would go their separate ways without anything too bizarre happening.

Well folks, it was fun while it lasted.

While Kim appears to be handling the situation with ease Kanye has now engaged in two attention seeking behaviors that are weird AF even by his lofty standards.

First, let's deal with the weirdness that required actual paperwork and a judge:

According to TMZ, Kanye West has officially changed his name to Ye.

Yes, just Ye -- one syllable, no last name.

Now, it's not uncommon for newly-divorce people to change their name.

But this is not usually how it plays out.

When Kim Kardashian hosted SNL earlier this month, she surprised fans by billing herself as Kim Kardashian-West.

(This despite confirming in her monologue that she and Kanye are getting divorced.)

So it looks as though Kim will be keeping the West surname, while Kanye has dropped it along with all other extraneous syllables.

We weren't surprised when Kim was awarded the $60 million mansion, but we really didn't expect her to take Kanye's name in the divorce!

Anyway, the 44-year-old rapper filed a petition to change his name -- citing "personal reasons" -- back in August, but a judge just signed off on it this week.

Is this Ye's way of signaling to the world that he's ready for a fresh start following one of the most expensive celebrity divorces in history?

Could be. But then again, this is Kanye we're talking about.

It's generally best not to try and puzzle out the reasons for his behavior.

Take, for example, the attire that Kanye -- sorry, Ye -- decided to sport while walking through the Venice airport today.

Yes, that's Yeezy rocking that weird alien Michael Meyers head:

Again, it's anyone's guess as to what might have motivated him to go out in public looking like the bad guy from an extremely low-budget superhero movie.

Usually, when a celeb puts on some sort of disguise it's because they're hoping not to attract any attention.

But we're pretty sure every single person who passed by the newly-annointed Ye today had to stop and stare when they saw this get-up.

Maybe Yeezy is just trying to send a message about the importance of masking up while traveling overseas.

We kid! In all likelihood this is just more random, inexplicable Ye behavior.

He probably couldn't give us an explanation for it himself!

As we said earlier, this is a lot of weirdness for a random Monday, even by Kanye standards.

Not surprisingly, Kanye's latest outburst has led to rumors that he's struggling emotionally amid his high-profile divorce proceedings.

That could certainly be true, but we're not terribly concerned.

For one, as far as Kanye outbursts go this one is actually quite tame.

So as long as Ye stays away from Twitter, everything should return to normal (by Ye standards) within a day or two.