Kailyn Lowry: Chris Lopez Will Soon Be Deadbeat Dad to Another Son!

Kailyn Lowry is the co-host of a podcast titled "Baby Mamas No Drama."

But the Teen Mom 2 star stirred up some drama this week when it comes to a certain one of her baby daddies.

Yup:

Kailyn just got all up in Chris Lopez's business.

This time around, however, Lopez's business is not really Lowry's business because he didn't go ahead and get the MTV personality pregnant again.

Instead, according to Kailyn, Chris has gotten another woman pregnant.

Lowry first made this accusation in September, although Lopez appeared to clap back against the allegation.

"Congratulations to Chris and his new family. So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love," Lowry wrote on Instagram at the time, seemingly taken a passive aggressive jab at her ex-lover and his active sperrm.

In response, Lopez did not issue a straight-up denial, writing in mysterious fashion on his own social media page:

"If they ain't giving you the right attention I get it but this ain't the way to get mine."

Lopez, who is father to a pair of sons with Lowry (three-year old Lux and one-year old Creed), hasn't said anything else about the topic.

But Kailyn blabbed on and on and on to co-host Vee Rivera on the latest installment of the aforementioned podcast, most notably outing the gender of Lopez's impending child.

Lowry and Rivera touched on this subject because Kailyn was focused on all the very young men in her life.

The polarizing cable network personality has four sons (by three different lovers) and expressed consternation over this fact by sayong on air:

“Even my other baby dad is having another boy!”

This was an obvious reference to Chris Lopez.

Continued Lowry:

“So there’s about to be seven kids [among all my baby daddies] and only one [is a ] girl.

"With Lux’s family, there’s four grandsons, no granddaughters; well there’s about to be four.”

It's worth reiterating here that Lopez has not confirmed the knocking-up of any other female. But we can't say we'd be shocked if another baby was on the way for him.

Lowry andd Lopez have quite the history, of course.

The former actually had a restraining order out on the latter at the time they conceived Creed, which is pretty incredible -- even by the often low standards of Teen Mom cast members.

In February 2020, Lowry announced her fourth pregnancy news as follows:

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!

"I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy."

Considering Kailyn had previously slammed Lopez as a deadbeat dad to Lux, followers were understandably perplexed at the time.

What the heck was she thinking by having unprotected sex with this guy again?!?

“You have no idea what happened & how I came to this decision," Lowry fired back last year when asked this question directly by a critic.

All this time later, we can at least say Kailyn was right: We have no idea how she came to that decision.