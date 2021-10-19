Josh Duggar Has One Last Chance to Plead Guilty. Will He Take It?

Josh Duggar has not yet uttered a single word in public since he was arrested in late April.

So we can't know exactly what the disgraced former reality star is thinking at the moment.

We do know, of course, that he pleaded not guilty to charges of child pornography possession at a hearing on May 6 and that his legal team has been filing one motion after another in the months ever since.

The goal of these motions?

To get the charges against Duggar dropped.

The end result of these filings?

Rejection after rejection after rejection by a judge, which means Josh remains scheduled to face a jury of his peers, beginning on November 30.

And this brings us back to what Josh might be thinking at the moment.

As you may have read about by now, the father of six faces up to 40 years in prison if he's convicted across the board.

He wouldn't therefore leave jail until he was 73 -- and he would miss absolutely every phase of his seventh child, who is due to be born any week now, along with the childhoods and young adulthoods of his other sons and daughters.

But Josh could still avoid this fate.

As it turns out, Duggar has until October 20 (that's tomorrow!!!!) to submit a signed plea deal to a judge and hopefully have it approved.

A plea deal can come in a variety of forms, of course, so we can't say for certain what this one might entail.

The general idea, though, would be for Josh to admit guilty in some capacity and accept a lesser prison term than the one potentially outlined above.

Will he go through with one?

To date, despite what seems to be a pile of evidence against him, there's been no indication that Josh is open to a deal.

The ex-TLC personalty was taken into federal custody on April 29, 2021.

This arrrest came months afterr agents raided Josh's used car dealership because they detected downloads from his work computer of sexuallly graphic photos and videos of minor boys and girls.

At one point, an agent who was part of the raid said his unit discovered a video of an 18-month old child getting raped among the pieces of footage of Duggar's computer.

This agent said it was among the five worst things he's ever seen in his time on this job.

Josh and his lawyers have since tried to argue that maybe another worker at the car dealership downloaded this material, which is the sort of defense we assume they'll also make in court.

Assuming again, this case goes to trial.

Duggar has also been in the middle of a number of scandals over the year.

In mid-May 2015, Josh apologized for his "wrongdoing" after a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls.

His sisters Jill and Jessa subsequently stepped forward as two of the victims.

Months later, Gawker reported that the 33-year old appeared to have had active accounts on Ashley Madison, a website created to facilitate cheating on your spouse.

He said in a statement shortly afterward:

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever.

"While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.

"I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him."

More recently, Josh faced a real estate lawsuit in 2019.

In September of that year, KARK.com reported that a three-day jury trial is set for Josh, who is "accused of fraud and is being sued for 'quiet title' and breaching a contract, based on court records.

Josh's April arrest, meanwhile, came days after wife Anna announced that she and Josh are expecting their seventh child together.

It will be a baby girl.