Josh Duggar: For How Long Might He Actually Go to Jail?

Let's get this out of the way up front:

Josh Duggar is innocent until provenn guilty.

This is how the American justice system works, and how it should work.

Assummg Duggar really does go on trial for child pornograhy possession in late November, the burden of proof falls on the prosecution to prove in front of a jury of Josh's peers that this father of six really did download sexuallly graphic material of minors.

As you very likely know by now, Josh is accused of having used a computer at his old car dealership to watch videos and check out photos of little boys and girls under the age of 12.

One video, according to a federal agent on the scene at the time of a raid two-plus years ago, allegedly featured the assault of an 18-month old.

This agent said it was among the top five worst things he's ever seen in his job.

In the months since his arrest, Josh and his legal team have tried to get the charges dismissed via a number of motions... almost all of which were recently denied in court.

So that's where we are now.

But where might Josh Duggar be going in the future?

Just how bad could things get for the former reality star if he's convicted on all charges?

Could he die in prison?

Specifically, Duggar has pleaded not guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas stated shortly after Duggar's arrest that he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on EACH of the two counts if he is convicted.

This means his total possible sentence could end up at 40 years.

If never granted parole, and if he receives the maximum sentence after supposedly getting convicted, Josh would therefore be 73 years old when he's released.

"Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment.

"He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly.

"In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime.

"But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom -- and that is exactly what Josh intends to do," his attorneys, Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne, said this spring.

Duggar was arrested on April 28 by Homeland Security and held in an Arkansas detention center until he made bail.

He now lives with court-approved guardians and is not permitted to spend time by himself with any of his six kids ... all of whom are minors.

Anna Duggar, who has remained by the literal side of her husband, is pregnant with the couple's seventh child.

She's due to give birth the same month Josh goes on trial.

Following the news of the charges against him Friday, Josh's controversial parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, publicly addressed the heinous accusations against their oldest son.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," their joint statement read.

"It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.

"We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Josh, of course, is no stranger to terrible scandals.

He has admitted, for example, to cheating on his wife with random women he met online.

Moreover, in mid-May 2015, Dduggar apologized for his "wrongdoing" after a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teenager for inappropriately touching five underage girls.

Sisters Jill and Jessa subsequently stepped forward as two of their brother's victims.