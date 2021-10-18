Jill Duggar Praises Jesus Christ, Honors Lost Third Child Via Song

Jill Duggar remains in mourning.

For the most tragic and understandable of reasons.

Early last week, the former Counting On cast member confirmed that she and husband Derick Dillard had recently found out they were expecting their third child.

Alas, they barely had time to celebrate before finding out the horrible news:

Jill had suffered a miscarriage.

After revealing how excited they were about the news, and adding that sons Israel and Samuel were also stoked to become big brothers, Jill and Derick wrote on theirr official website the child was lost:

"Even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember:

"River Bliss Dillard."

The spouses went on to explain their reasoning behind this name as follows.

"One meaning for River is 'tranquil'…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," they wrote, adding that River also has various mentions in the Bible.

"Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!

"And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."

A few days after making this very unfortunate announcement, Jill returned to social media.

She shared lyrics to a song by Passion Conference that praises Jesus Christ and made it clear she's putting her faith in the Lord in the wake of this very personal loss.

Hence why Duggar also scrawled a religious message on her wrist shortly thereafter.

"Jesus, Only Jesus," Jill penned as a sort of temporary tattoo, as you can see here:

Along with their confirmed, Jill and Derick included a video on their website set to the song “I Will Carry You” by Selah, and also wrote out the following bible verse.

Then the angel showed me the river of the water of life, bright as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb through the middle of the street of the city; also, on either side of the river, the tree of life with its twelve kinds of fruit, yielding its fruit each month

The leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.

No longer will there be anything accursed, but the throne of God and of the Lamb will be in it, and his servants will worship him.

They will see his face, and his name will be on their foreheads. And night will be no more. They will need no light of lamp or sun, for the Lord God will be their light, and they will reign forever and ever.

Following this reveal, Jill's well-known family members were quick to share their love and support.

"River Bliss was so loved, love you, Jill. My heart breaks for y'all. I'm so sorry you are having to go through this. Praying for you all," wrote Joy-Anna.

Jinger added: "Jill, my heart aches for you all. Love you so much and praying for you, sis!!"

And Jessa, a mom of four children, wrote: "Love you so much, and my heart breaks for you!"