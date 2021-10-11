Jill Duggar Confirms Miscarriage, Pays Tribute to Late River Bliss

Jill Duggar has revealed a heartbreaking piece of news.

On Monday afternoon, the former reality star and her husband, Derick Dillard, shared a blog entry on their official website titled "Happiness Turns to Heartbreak."

It revealed to readers that the couple has sadly suffered a miscarriage.

"We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," opened the lengthy and important message.

"We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them.

"They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born.

"However, a few days later we started miscarrying."

Jilll and Derick are parents to a six-year old son named Israel and a four-year old son named Samuel.

On the former's Instagram page today, Jill included a video (from which we took the screen shot immediately above) of when she and Derick learned they were expecting again.

And she continued in her tragic announcement:

"Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

What prompted this selection?

"One meaning for River is “tranquil”…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," wrote the couple.

"We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence.

"The river of life (Holy Spirit), “flows from the throne of God,” and with the tree of life is “for the healing of the nations.”

Added Jill and Derick along these lines:

Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!

And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.

Lovely words for a terrible situation.

Jill and Derick have been in the news of late for their admitted estrangement from the Duggar family.

Jill has even opened up about how her parents pressured her and her sisters to get pregnant back in the day.

This time around, of course, it was a decision left entirely to the spouses themselves.

It's simply ended in tragedy.

Along with their announcement, Jill and Derick included a video on their website set to the song “I Will Carry You” by Selah, and also wrote out the following bible verse

Then the angel showed me the river of the water of life, bright as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb through the middle of the street of the city; also, on either side of the river, the tree of life with its twelve kinds of fruit, yielding its fruit each month.

The leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.

No longer will there be anything accursed, but the throne of God and of the Lamb will be in it, and his servants will worship him.

They will see his face, and his name will be on their foreheads. And night will be no more. They will need no light of lamp or sun, for the Lord God will be their light, and they will reign forever and ever.”

Concluded Jill andd Derick to wrap up this footage:

“We wanted to give you the world, but you got heaven instead.

"Safe in the arms of Jesus. October 2021.”

We send our condolences to Jill, Derick and their loved ones.