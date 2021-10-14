Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona Unveil Relationship on 90 Day The Single Life

Fans were on an emotional roller coaster as they watched the Season 2 trailer for 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

Among many other surprises, it was revealed that Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona are dating.

Both stars previously appeared on the franchise while dating Americans. Neither relationship worked out.

But ... are viewers ready to watch these two date? To watch Jesse date anyone?

Early this summer, we reported that Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona were dating.

At first, the news seemed totally random ... until we learned that they were filming for The Single Life.

For years, we've openly wished for a matchmaker spinoff to pair up franchise stars. Sadly, we wished on a cursed monkey's paw.

Jesse Meester is a handsome guy, but the Dutch reality star is best known for his most toxic traits.

His very public fights with Darcey, playing games with her emotions, disgusted viewers during their relationship.

The guy is also wildly absorbed with himself ... something very apparent in this trailer.

Clearly, it wouldn't be Jesse on reality TV without a scene of him showering.

This time, he is no alone, however.

In the Season 2 trailer that dropped last week, he has some very attractive company.

Even those of us who knew that he had been dating Jeniffer weren't sure what we were seeing.

After all, these shows film so many months in advance of airing.

Jesse could be getting run through by a myriad of ladies before he and Jeniffer end up together.

But, at least in the trailer, it's all about the two of them.

They make out while Jesse openly gropes Jeniffer's butt.

Discovery Plus knows that their audience skews younger and less prudish than TLC's, and you can see that in their content.

This kind of butt grab might have some viewers on TLC clutching their proverbial pearls at the scandal of it all.

But that doesn't mean that younger audiences are loving what they're seeing.

It's not the butt grab, it's the guy doing the grabbing that has fans uncomfortable.

In the trailer, we see Jesse straight up tell Jeniffer that he feels like he's falling in love with her.

Now, that's not totally out of bounds after a few months of dating.

But to anyone who remembers his toxic romance with Darcey, his every word is a red flag.

Jeniffer says that dating her ex, Tim Malcolm, was a bit of a disaster.

It's true that they got along reasonably well, but they just didn't click as a couple.

In the trailer, she admits that she can see herself falling in love with Jesse.

Fortunately, Jeniffer doesn't sound as head-over-heels and lovestruck as Jesse would have us believe that he is.

She's being cautious, at least from what we can hear, and weighing her options.

In fact, she's not only dating Jesse.

She's dating someone else, a mystery figure -- and a good-looking one at that.

Jeniffer is smart to consider the possibilties, given Jesse's history and his personality.

But just because we know so much about Jesse doesn't mean that the alternative is any better.

We'll likely learn much more in the coming weeks and months.

The Single Life Season 2 premieres on Discovery Plus on November 12.

From there, we'll all be on a journey to watch Jeniffer and Jesse -- and their castmates -- try their hand at dating again.