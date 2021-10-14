Jenelle Evans Reveals Financial Woes: Is She Actually Broke?

It's been over two years since Jenelle Evans got fired from Teen Mom 2, and she and husband David Eason both remain unemployed.

In a way, we're sympathetic.

Job prospects in their area must look rather bleak for two people who were previously earning $400,000 a year in a gig that required them to do nothing but live out their lives on camera.

But on the other hand, Jenelle and David are awful people, and they did this to themselves, so who cares?

Of course, we don't wish crushing poverty on anyone, but at this point, the Easons have had years to take the matter into their own hands and find gainful employment -- and we'd bet real American dollars that neither of them has so much as filled out a job application.

Remarkably, the Easons have found a way to keep their heads above water -- or at least put food on the table -- in the years since they were unceremoniously dumped by the network that made them famous.

However, it now looks as though the days have come to an end.

Jenelle usually dismisses any concerns about her financial situation.

In fact, Evans recently claimed that she's making as much money now as she did during her time on the show.

But Jenelle lies all the time, and that claim is obviously untrue.

She's famously secretive about her money -- which probably wouldn't be the case if she were loaded -- so her social media followers really took notice when Jenelle complained about a financial setback this week.

"FML...I wish I had good credit," Evans wrote on Instagram.

It's not the sort of thing that Jenelle usually cops to, and fans were left wondering what prompted her to be so uncharacteristically honest.

Of course, the post wasn't up on her Instagram Stories for very long, so she probably had a change of heart.

Whatever the case, it serves as a confirmation of what we've all known for quite some -- Jenelle and David are struggling financially.

The couple has launched several failed business ventures over the years, the latest being Jenelle's podcast, a project in which she apparently lost interest after only two episodes.

That followed on the heels of Jenelle's cosmetics company, her subscription-only website, David's boat-cleaning business, and far too many failed sponsored content deals to count.

Despite being notoriously bad at money management, the Easons probably had something saved up from their time on MTV, but now it appears that that cash is long gone.

To make matters worse, David still has to pay child support for the son whom he's not allowed to see, and based on Jenelle's latest tweet, it seems he recently got some bad news in court.

Yeah, it seems that the chickens have come home to roost on the patch of swampland that Jenelle and David call a farm.

The recent Teen Mom spin-off offered Jenelle a brief glimmer of hope that she might return to television, but then MTV wisely decided that her years of bigotry and child and animal abuse have made her untouchable as far as the media is concerned.

Now we see why she was so upset about not being cast!

But on the bright side, there's a Wal-Mart near every small town, they're pretty much always hiring!