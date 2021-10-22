Jamie Lynn Spears: My Dad Controlled Me Too! He Tried to Make Me Have an Abortion!

Even after Jamie Lynn Spears changed her book title, she still can't even get a charity to accept her donations.

After her failings when it came to Britney's conservatorship battle, Jamie Lynn is a very unpopular woman.

But at the same time, she has been through a lot in her life -- including becoming pregnant at just 16.

Jamie Lynn had the same awful parents as Britney, after all. They tried to railroad her life and career.

Jamie Lynn Spears' book, Things I Should Have Said, was originally going to be titled something different.

"I Must Confess" would have been an obvious callback to the lyrics of her more famous, more successful, more talented sister.

After backlash, Jamie Lynn realized that riding her sister's coattails is not a good look. It never was.

When Jamie Lynn was 16 years old, she was starring on Zoey 101 as the titular Zoey.

The Nickelodeon comedy starred teen actors and was aimed at a target audience that primarily consisted of tweens.

But in real life, Jamie Lynn embarked upon a much more adult journey ... when she learned that she was pregnant.

Being 16 years old and pregnant is such a plight that the concept launched an entire MTV reality franchise.

We all knew that it wasn't easy for Jamie Lynn at the time, because of her age and her fame and the burden of pregnancy itself.

It turns out that much of her misery came from her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears.

TMZ got a hold of multiple snippets from Things I Should Have Said where Jamie Lynn explains what went down in 2007.

According to the book, people from her inner circle "... came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea."

"'It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing,'" she was told, and not inaccurately.

Unfortunately, things took a shift from advising her about the reality of the situation to telling her what to do.

"'There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor,'" Jamie Lynn was told.

According to her, "everyone around me just wanted to make this 'issue' disappear."

Jamie Lynn noted that "...everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action."

In a situation that is now familiar to Britney's fans, Jamie Lynn's phone was taken from her to prevent her from speaking to anyone else.

They wanted this situation kept a secret until they could pressure her into seeing things their way.

Jamie Lynn had people in her life who might have been able to help ... if she had been able to tell them.

She was prevented from telling Britney that she was pregnant, something that haunts her.

"I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time …" Jamie Lynn expresses in the book.

"To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers," Jamie Lynn writes.

She and her notoriously awful father, Jamie, got into a fight during her pregnancy.

When Jamie pushed her to put the baby up for adoption, they ended up "slinging words and tossing insults."

Jamie Lynn eventually broke the news -- through OK! Magazine, of all places.

She and her mother, Lynne, traveled to some anonymous cabin in Connecticut.

There, the two remained in seclusion until the article came out.

Jamie Lynn recalls in the book how they spent Thanksgiving there.

"Momma wore her disappointment like her favorite jacket," she quipped.

That's not unfair. It's hard to be anything else when one child is going to give birth to another.

Britney's fans have expressed their disgust at her.

First, Jamie Lynn spent years working what that awful Lou Taylor and treating Britney's $1 million condo as her own.

All the while, she apparently couldn't bring herself to advocate for Britney's freedom ... until suddenly the wind shifted this year.

Then, Jamie Lynn comes out with a book right when Britney is in headlines almost daily and there's so much conversation about her.

We do sympathize with Jamie Lynn. We wouldn't wish growing up as Jamie and Lynne's child on our worst enemies.

But that does not change her own behaviors and choices as an adult -- one who clearly knew how awful her parents were and what it's like to be powerless.