Jamie Lynn Spears Changes Book Title After Backlash, Is Still the Worst

A lot of people were involved in the toxic efforts to control Britney Spears and effectively ruin her life.

Thanks to a recent and long-overdue court ruling, a lot of that has now changed.

Now that Jamie Lynn Spears likely can no longer access a $1 million condo that was never hers to begin with, she wants to make some extra cash.

So she's signed a book deal. Has she found yet another way to cash on his Britney's suffering?

Jamie Lynn Spears isn't merely threatening to write a book.

She has actually done it.

Britney's controversial (that's putting it mildly) sister is coming out with a book, but now with a new title.

"I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!!" Jamie Lynn began in an Instagram post.

"'THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID' has been in the works for quite a longggg time now," she shared.

"Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life changing accident," Jamie Lynn wrote, "I felt a strong conviction to share my story."

"But there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen," Jamie Lynn wrote.

It had to happen "before I could share my truth the proper way."

Jamie Lynn worte: "I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t."

"So for the first time," Jamie Lynn announced, "I am opening up about my own mental health."

She wrote that she is opening up "because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself."

Jamie Lynn continued: "and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to."

"I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters," Jamie Lynn claimed.

She owes it to them "to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else."

"I know I still have ALOT of learning to do," Jamie Lynn added. (Please note: "alot" is not a word)

"But," Jamie Lynn continued, "I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this “30 year long” chapter of my life."

"And," she added, "hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice."

"Or," Jamie Lynn listed, "is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."

"Which is why, I’m so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave," Jamie Lynn wrote.

While we cannot explain Jamie Lynn's understanding of the purpose of commas, we can explain that organization.

This Is My Brave exists to end the stigma surrounding mental illness and mental health conversations.

Jamie Lynn continued: "because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles."

She wrote that this is true "especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so."

"And," Jamie Lynn said, "they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

"Last but certainly not least, I want you all to know, YOU matter," Jamie Lynn wrote.

"YOUR story matters,YOU are enough," she affirmed.

"And," Jamie Lynn concluded, "don’t ever let this world try to convince you otherwise."

At face value, in a vacuum, we can see how this is a praiseworthy cause and a noble gesture.

We can also acknowledge that it's not unreasonable for Jamie Lynn to feel pressure to hide her mental health struggles.

After all, we've seen how mental illness is treated in her family -- with thirteen years of cruelty and captivity.

But Britney's horrific experience as a conservatee under her awful father's control is also why Jamie Lynn is getting so much backlash.

To many, it seemed that Jamie Lynn had no problem with Britney's plight.

She even continued to work with the almost universally reviled scumbag Lou Taylor, whom many hope will be sued or even prosecuted in the coming years.

It's not just that Jamie Lynn should have publicly advocated for her sister -- though that is certainly the case.

She also seemed to benefit from the conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn didn't just make use of Britney's condo in Florida -- she treated it as her own, saying "we have a condo" in various interviews.

Under Britney's conservatorship, decisions about her properties were made by others -- mostly, by her father.

There are a lot of fans wondering if Jamie Lynn will continue to be able to treat Britney's property as her second home now that Jamie's been kicked to the curb.

And yes, Jamie Lynn is rich -- but not like her sister. A $1 million condo would be a sizable chunk of her fortune.

We mentioned that Jamie Lynn changed the title of her book, and she did that very recently.

Just this summer, it was titled "I Must Confess," which is a quote from one of Britney's first huge hits, "Baby One More Time ..."

Jamie Lynn seems to be attempting to save face, especially now that Britney can say whatever she wants without being "punished" by her dad.