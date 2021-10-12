Gabby Petito: Cause of Death Revealed Amid Manhunt for Suspected Killer

New details have come to light regard to the tragic and brutal death of Gabby Petito.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the Teton County Coroner's Office revealed the 22-year-old vlogger's cause of death.

According to officials, Petito died of strangulation.

Her time of death is estimated to be three to four weeks before her body was found in mid-September.

On September, 21, Teton County Coroner Brent Blue confirmed that Petito died by homicide -- but further findings about her cause of death were not initially disclosed.

The young woman had been reported missing by her family after embarking on road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

The couple's travels appeared to be going just fine until late August... when Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, stopped hearing from Gabby while she was staying in Grand Teton National Park.

More than two weeks after their last conversation, Schmidt discovered that Laundrie had returned to his parents' Florida home without her daughter.

Laundrie has since vanished and is considered a person of interest in Petito's death.

The FBI is in the middle of a manhunt for Laundrie.

On Septemberr, 23, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie after a grand jury indictment stated he "knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorized access devices," referring to a debit card and bank account, between August 30 and September 1.

Amid this search, frightening details have emerged about Petito's trip and her relationship overall with Laundrie.

For example:

In Moab, Utah, approximately two weeks before she was last heard from, dispatchers received a 911 call about a domestic dispute involving Petito and Laundrie, in which the caller said a "gentleman was slapping the girl."

Police eventually tracked Petito and Laundrie down and interviewed them both.

Via bodycam footage that has since been made public, Gabby admits that Brian struck her in the face during their argument that day.

After Petito was laid to rest in Holbrook, New York on September 26, her family participated in an emotional press conference of their own.

"We're just hoping that through our tragedy losing Gabby, that in the future, some good can come out of it, that we can help other people who may be in a similar situation," Petito's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, told reporters, adding at the time:

"What can we do to help people?"

Her father, Joseph Petito, added:

"We need positive stuff to come through this tragedy that happened. We can't let her name be taken in vain. We need positive stuff."

As of Tuesday, meanwhile, Laundrie has still not been located despite exhaustive searches in a Florida wildlife preserve, where he is believed to have gone hiking on the day that he vanished.

Authorities have yet to name an actual suspect in Petito's disappearance and homicide, but it's easy to understand why they want to speak with Laundrie.