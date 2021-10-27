Farrah Abraham: People Hate Me Because I'm SUCH a Cool Mom!

Over the years, there has been a lot of criticism of Farrah Abraham's parenting.

She has socially stunted her daughter. She used Sophia as a marketing tool and her social media as sockpuppet accounts.

Through all of that, Farrah has never let any criticism cause her to even question her choices.

Now, she's firing back, declaring that she is a "cool" mom. It's not going over well.

Farrah Abraham is making a nightmarish comeback to the Teen Mom reality TV world.

But she is still as active as ever on Instagram.

And that is where she decided to show off Sophia's look and declare herself "cool" in the process.

In the Instagram Story that Farrah shared, we see her 12-year-old daughter licking her lips.

Sophia is wearing her red-streaked hair and a black outfit.

By now, we are familiar with the look -- she is dressing as something of an "e-girl" for Halloween.

Now, however, her outfit has been updated -- and not a moment too soon, with Halloween right around the corner.

Sophia is wearing a heart-shaped choker, notably wearing it with the heart motifs upside down.

Additionally, she is wearing a necklace that displays an array of keys alongside a lock.

Farrah's caption reads: "Cool filter mom."

In many ways, it seems like the 30-year-old single mom has been trying to act younger.

But Farrah is also perceived as pushing Sophia to act older than she is.

"I can’t help but think Farrah is encouraging her to act/dress much older than she is. She is 12 years old," a commenter recently observed.

"Sophia is such a beautiful young lady," another wrote. "I hope she gets far away from the toxicity that is Farrah and her family."

"Well, I was the same when I was 12," a different fan admitted, "but my dad would never let me leave the house with showing skin lol."

To be clear, Halloween is traditionally a time for children to use their imaginations and dress up.

Many of the costumes -- from superheroes to (now wildly tone deaf) police uniforms to vampires -- depict adults.

That is and has long been part of the fun.

Sophia is also at an age when it is normal to start dressing like a teenager.

(In just a few months, she will be a teenager -- February is not that far off)

Tweens like Sophia begin experimenting with hairstyles and outfits in an age-appropriate manner as they prepare for high school.

Relatedly, Sophia will get to attend an actual, real high school.

For years, Farrah has dragged her alongside her while traveling the world, "homeschooling" her.

While this has certainly impaired Sophia's social development and likely her education as well, getting her back to an actual school is a good thing.

But ... is an "e-girl" an appropriate costume for a 12-year-old?

The concept of an e-girl is that she's a very online, very attractive young woman who is widely desired by a primarily male audience.

Whether they are gamers or YouTubers or social media personalites, e-girls are often sexualized by their "fans."

While it's not the equivalent of a "slutty nurse" costume or dressing as some form of sex worker, it's still ... questionable.

The bigger issue isn't Sophia's outfit, which is totally age-appropriate if conceptually shaky, but Farrah sharing it.

There is no reason for her to blast her daughter's Halloween costume to millions of fans and thousands of creeps.