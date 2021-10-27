Farrah Abraham: People Hate Me Because I'm SUCH a Cool Mom!

by at .

Over the years, there has been a lot of criticism of Farrah Abraham's parenting.

She has socially stunted her daughter. She used Sophia as a marketing tool and her social media as sockpuppet accounts.

Through all of that, Farrah has never let any criticism cause her to even question her choices.

Now, she's firing back, declaring that she is a "cool" mom. It's not going over well.

Sophia Abraham in a crop top with red velvet hair

Farrah Abraham is making a nightmarish comeback to the Teen Mom reality TV world.

But she is still as active as ever on Instagram.

And that is where she decided to show off Sophia's look and declare herself "cool" in the process.

Sophia Abraham IG "cool filter mom" via Farrah Abraham

In the Instagram Story that Farrah shared, we see her 12-year-old daughter licking her lips.

Sophia is wearing her red-streaked hair and a black outfit.

By now, we are familiar with the look -- she is dressing as something of an "e-girl" for Halloween.

Farrah Abraham and "e-girl" Sophia Abraham on TikTok

Now, however, her outfit has been updated -- and not a moment too soon, with Halloween right around the corner.

Sophia is wearing a heart-shaped choker, notably wearing it with the heart motifs upside down.

Additionally, she is wearing a necklace that displays an array of keys alongside a lock.

Sophia Abraham iwith red velvet hair

Farrah's caption reads: "Cool filter mom."

In many ways, it seems like the 30-year-old single mom has been trying to act younger.

But Farrah is also perceived as pushing Sophia to act older than she is.

Farrah and Sophia on Mother's Day

"I can’t help but think Farrah is encouraging her to act/dress much older than she is. She is 12 years old," a commenter recently observed.

"Sophia is such a beautiful young lady," another wrote. "I hope she gets far away from the toxicity that is Farrah and her family."

"Well, I was the same when I was 12," a different fan admitted, "but my dad would never let me leave the house with showing skin lol."

Farrah and Sophia on a Yacht

To be clear, Halloween is traditionally a time for children to use their imaginations and dress up.

Many of the costumes -- from superheroes to (now wildly tone deaf) police uniforms to vampires -- depict adults.

That is and has long been part of the fun.

Sophia Abraham IG face filters self esteem worries

Sophia is also at an age when it is normal to start dressing like a teenager.

(In just a few months, she will be a teenager -- February is not that far off)

Tweens like Sophia begin experimenting with hairstyles and outfits in an age-appropriate manner as they prepare for high school.

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham, dyed blonde hair

Relatedly, Sophia will get to attend an actual, real high school.

For years, Farrah has dragged her alongside her while traveling the world, "homeschooling" her.

While this has certainly impaired Sophia's social development and likely her education as well, getting her back to an actual school is a good thing.

e-girl definition via urbandictionary

But ... is an "e-girl" an appropriate costume for a 12-year-old?

The concept of an e-girl is that she's a very online, very attractive young woman who is widely desired by a primarily male audience.

Whether they are gamers or YouTubers or social media personalites, e-girls are often sexualized by their "fans."

Sophia Abraham in e-girl costume

While it's not the equivalent of a "slutty nurse" costume or dressing as some form of sex worker, it's still ... questionable.

The bigger issue isn't Sophia's outfit, which is totally age-appropriate if conceptually shaky, but Farrah sharing it.

There is no reason for her to blast her daughter's Halloween costume to millions of fans and thousands of creeps.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Sophia Abraham

Sophia Abraham Photos

Farrah and Sophia on a Yacht
Farrah Brings Sophia Along
Sophia Abraham With a Pregnancy Test
Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham Match, Play Golf
Farrah and Sophia Hit the Links
Farrah and Sophia In Alaska

Sophia Abraham Videos

Farrah Abraham: Sophia Inherited My Good Looks! She's a Mini-Me! Lucky Bish!
Farrah Abraham: Sophia Inherited My Good Looks! She's a Mini-Me! Lucky Bish!
Farrah Abraham Drags Sophia to Pro-Trump Superspreader Event, Bans Critical Comments
Farrah Abraham Drags Sophia to Pro-Trump Superspreader Event, Bans Critical Comments
Farrah Abraham: Ho, Ho, Ho'ing in Alaska, Trying to Break Instagram
Farrah Abraham: Ho, Ho, Ho'ing in Alaska, Trying to Break Instagram