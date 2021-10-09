Farrah Abraham is Being Used and Exploited by MTV, Estranged Mom Alleges

Debra Danielson claims to have the answer to the question being asked by Teen Mom fans everywhere:

WHY?!?

Why, four years after she left MTV amid an adult video-themed scandal, was Farrah Abraham asked to return?

Why does she play a (combative) role on the upcoming Teen Mom spinoff, which will feature women from every version of this controversial franchise?

Danielson says she knows why.

She may not have spoken to her daughter in a number of months, but Debra talked to The Sun this week nevertheless and tried to shed some light on this confounding situation.

“She was hired to bring the drama. Why would she want to get along with anybody? MTV knows Farrah has a following. They also know she is controversial so it sells," Danielson has claimed to this outlet.

Debra cited the dwindling ratings of Teen Mom OG as the basis for her child's surprising return.

As previously reported, Abraham really has been cast on the spinoff that will include well-known stars from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.

She showed up on set several weeks ago and made an immediate impact, according to multiple insiders.

“They wanted a big reaction,” a behind the scenes sources told The Ashley last month, adding that Maci Bookout and company were not told Farrah would be making an appearance and:

“They definitely got what they wanted: everything basically exploded on the set…again.”

Things didn't simply turn ugly, The Ashley added.

They turned VIOLENT.

“Everyone was absolutely pissed when they found out about Farrah. Words were said,” the same source told this same celebrity gossip website.

“One of the Teen Mom OG girls actually flipped some furniture in anger.

"Another girl threw something [toward Farrah] and it hit a different cast member on accident. It was complete chaos.”

As far as we know, Abraham was not injured in the fracas.

We don't know exactly who was involved, either.

But Farrah's mom claims this was part of an elaborate plan by executives.

She also says Abraham only took on the role for a paycheck, which is the least stunning aspect of this sordid story.

“It’s a job for Farrah.

"I really think the days of Teen Mom OG, the way it has been, has come to an end and MTV knows that so they’re doing what they did with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," Debra concluded to The Sun.

We don't know for sure just when this spinoff will air.

No one involved with it has yet commented on the alleged altercation that Farrah's arrival allegedly caused.

But if Debra Danielson thinks she is breaking major news by stating that her daughter was only brought back to stir up drama, well...

... there's only one appropriate response:

D'UH!