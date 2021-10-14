Erika Jayne Says She's Innocent, Almost Broke and in Need of a Big Penis

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills beat around nary a bush on Wednesday night.

The Bravo franchise aired part one of a FOUR-part reunion, wasting little time in focusing on Erika Jayne and the enormous scandal that continues to follow her around.

“There’s obviously so much going on with you this season," Andy Cohen said early in the special, speaking to the controversial star.

Talk about an understatement, huh?!?

"It’s a highly unusual situation because things are still unfolding as we speak," added Cohen, who recorded this episode back on September 10..

"And even between the time that we taped this and airing, new things could come out. I mean, how are you feeling about finally kind of addressing this stuff with the viewers?”

"I’m happy to do so. I’m happy to say everything that I can say," replied Jayne.

"Please understand, there are some things I cannot answer. But I will do my best to give every part of the story that I can. This is the toughest part of my life. And I asked for patience with the ladies... I don’t have all the answers and still do not have all the answers to this day."

Before we delve into Jayne's many defensive and/or explanatory remarks, a quick refresher:

Erika filed for divorce from Tom Giradi in November 2020 -- and then the pair were named in a class action lawsuit that claimed their split was a “sham” to hide assets.

The estranged spouses are accused of embezzling funds intended for the families of plane crash victims.

intended for the families of plane crash victims. Erika has since been accused of receiving $25 million in misused funds from Tom’s former law firm, Girardi Keese, over the years.

In addition to constantly stating that she didn’t know about Tom’s alleged wrongdoings, her attorney has denied she is liable for the money.

That's where things stood when this reunion was filmed.

“There's a lot of talk about me being cold, and a lot of talk about me not having empathy and sympathy,” Jayne told Cohen when asked for the biggest “misconception” about her regarding the legal situation.

“Truth is I do, but I'm in an almost impossible situation. And anyone that has been wronged, I want them to be made whole...

"I'm talking about the alleged victims of all of Tom's alleged misdoings.

"And it's important that people hear that from me.”

There's been chatter that Jayne might quit the show, and Erika said her lawyers have actually advised her to do so.

"I had nothing to hide," she explained of her basis for sticking around.

"And they said, ‘Well, you know, that can get flipped around on you. … Everything can be parsed, twisted, turned, and yes, possibly used against you whether it is true or not. It almost doesn't even matter at this point.’

"[But] I'm not a quitter, and I wanted to honor my commitment, and I wasn't going to run away from what's coming at me."

That sounds admirable and all -- but Jayne also admitted she needs her salary from Bravo.

“That is more now of a consideration," the star said when asked if she's also remaining on the show for the paycheck.

"Back then, while we were shooting the show, I was literally trying to survive.

"So now that we're here, yes, that has come more into consideration.”

Is Jayne dating?

The long-time cast member told Cohen that she is looking for a guy “with a big penis,” noting: “I would like some hot sex.”

Yuck.

Let's just move on.

In semi-related news, Jayne insisted she split from Girardi because he cheated on her. A lot. And also just sucked in general.

“The cheating was a part of it,” she said to Cohen when asked why she didn’t leave Tom sooner.

“There's so much more there. And I've said to Tom, ‘If you are in love with someone else, divorce me and go be with her.’ … [He said] nothing.”

The special concluded with Andy asking Erika about whether she "was faithful" to Tom. She didn't provide an answer before the closing title card appeared.