Erika Jayne Salary: How Much Did She Make This Season? How Much Will She Make NEXT Season?

As has been heavily discussed and analyzed for months now, Erika Jayne may soon be out a lot of money.

Like, A LOT of money.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been sued for $25 million due to her alleged role in her estranged husband's alleged embezzlement scheme, as Tom Girardi faces accusations that he stole tons of cash from past law firm clients.

Jayne has insisted throughout this ongoing season of the Bravo franchise that she had no idea what Tom was up to at work and that she didn't help him steal from these clients in any way, shape or form.

Whatever, though, okay?

We're not here to delve into the details behind that scandal.

Not right now anyway.

Instead, we're here to talk about Jayne's salary.

In a lengthy exposé on the 50-year-old Pretty Mess author recently published by The New York Times, readers learned that Erika was paid $600,000 for season 11 of the cable network hit.

She joined the franchise in 2015 and it’s been previously reported that most Housewives earn raises if the network renews their contract each season.

At this point, meanwhile, it's VERY safe to assume Jayne will have her contract renewed.

A recent report claimed that producers don't just want Erika back -- they want to focus most of next season on her legal woes.

This, despite allegations that Jayne only filed to divorce Tom in November 2020 as a way to hide assets that she and Girardi purchased with the money they embezzled from loved ones of a 2018 airplane crash.

Heck, this BECAUSE of those allegations.

Producers are clearly psyched about the attention Jayne has garnered for the program ever since she entered the scandalous spotlight this year.

For this reason?

When it comes to Jayne's salary?

“It’s going to be much more next season,” an insider tells Us Weekly, emphasizing how Erika has been the “sole focus this season.”

After being “put through the wringer and following producers’ orders,” this tabloid source adds that there’s “no question” that the polarizing personality is going to “demand a higher paycheck” if/when she returns next year.

“The ratings were off the charts because of her story line and what she’s exposed,” the insider says.

“What she’s dealing with [regarding] Tom [Girardi] and the court is not over yet so you can only imagine what next season is going to bring.”

Erika and Tom were both accused in December 2020 of embezzling fund intended for families of plane crash victims -- and Erika was later named in six civil lawsuits related to Tom.

Attorney Jay Edelson confirmed to Us Weekly just this past Tuesday that Bravo has now been subpoenaed for additional footage of Erika as the bankruptcy case proceeds.

“We have all seen Bravo ride the Girardi embezzlement scandal to historically high ratings,” the lawyer recently told this outlet.

“For the most part, Andy Cohen and Bravo have protected Erika, paying her -- according to reports -- as much as $600,000 to be on the show this year while allowing her to cast herself as the primary victim of Tom’s criminality.”