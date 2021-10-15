Emani Johnson, Popular R&B Singer, Dead at 22

Emani Johnson -- an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close" and who went by her first name and the number 22 in her musical career -- has passed away.

She was 22 years old.

The artist's manager confiimed this tragic piece of news to People Magazine, citing an "accident" as the cause of Emani's death.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," reads this statement.

"They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident.

"At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."

A frequent collaborator, J Maine also reflected on the life and loss of Emani in a message of his own.

"Emani was one of a kind. I enjoyed working with her on the music we created together during 'The Color Red' and she will truly be missed," it reads.

"The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other.

"It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again.

"I considered her to be like a little sister to me. She will be missed and never forgotten, and I'll always think about the great times we had hanging out."

Many of Emani 22's other close friends and collaborators have also reacted to social media in shock and sorrow to this awful development.

"I don't even know what to say...This doesn't even feel real," Bhad Bhabie wrote, for example.

"I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things.

"You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister. I'm gonna miss you so much."

In separate post, which featured Emani 22 with a dog on her chest, Bhad Babie added:

"Chuppas favorite auntie."

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Emani Johnson.

May she rest in peace.