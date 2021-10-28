Dorit Kemsley Robbed at Gunpoint: Get the Disturbing Details

In a word?

YIKES.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was the victim of a home invasion this week, stating that three men entered her home around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We don’t have specific details of the investigating detective or if a gun was used or not," this department said in a statement, adding:

"We’re getting very vague information since it’s in its preliminary stages."

According to The Daily Mail -- which broke this disturbing piece of news -- the 45-year-old Bravo personality was asleep when three burglars entered her bedroom and, yes, they had a weapon.

Kemsley allegedly awoke to find the intruders at the foot of her bed and pleaded with these individuals NOT to hard her two kids, seven-year old Jagger and five-year old Phoenix.

The veteran star, who has been in the news of late for feuding with Erika Jayne on the Season 11 reunion, had just returned from London on Tuesday night.

Her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, is now headed home from this same city in the wake of this robbery.

The Daily Mail also reports that Dorit was grabbed and held at gunpoint by the perpetrators.

It's unclear at the moment just how Kemsley extricated herself from the situation, but the LAPD reports that the suspects "took an unknown amount of property" with them upon their escape.

There are no reports of any injuries, thank goodness.

As for where things go from here?

The LAPD’s Robbery Homicide division, which deals with high-profile and celebrity-related cases, is now handling the investigation.

Neither Kemsley nor anyone associated with Bravo has commented on the incident just yet.

The burglary took place just hours after Dorit was asked about her designer wardrobe during part three of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion ... during which she noted that she pays for “every single piece” in her closest.

She never asks for freebies, Kemsley emphasized on air.

“I’m really particular,” she told Andy Cohen at the pre-taped special.

“I want to wear what I want to wear, and it’s just easier. I just think, ‘I’ll buy it.’ … I wanna wear what I wanna wear. I dress for myself, what I like.”

While the designer elaborated on her fashion sense, the network flashed photos of her wearing multiple pricey outfits by the likes of Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood, Christian Dior and Alexandre Vauthier.

This isn't the first time a member of the cast has been a victim of a home invasion.

Back in 2017, Kyle Richards' residence, which is located in the same neighborhood as Kemsley's, was burglarized while she and her family were on vacation in Colorado.

“Everything was taken,” Richards said at the time.

“Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me -- that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters -- was gone.

"Even my children’s baby bracelets."

"Obviously, those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can’t replace. They’re completely invaluable," she said.

"The material things, yes they can be replaced, but they also hurt.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, meanwhile, was actually filming on Thursday when news of this near-catastrophe went viral.

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais were spotted in front of the camera, sources say, while the Pretty Mess author, Lisa Rinna, Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp were subsequently spotted at Dorit’s home.

Executives have not yet uttered a word about new episodes, but it appears all the full-time cast members will be returning in some capacity next season.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made in the Dorit Kemsley case.