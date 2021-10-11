Dog the Bounty Hunter Hopes Surveillance Video, Toilet Paper Analysis Can Track Down Brian Laundrie

As of this writing, Brian Laundrie remains on the run.

Also as of this writing, Dog the Bounty Hunter remains in the news because he's doing all he can to exploit a tragic situation for personal and professional gain.

Laundrie, of course, is the estrangedd boyfriend of 22-year old vlogger Gabby Petito, whose remains were found a few weeks ago in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Petito vanished after having been on a cross-country trip with Laundrie and authorities are currently searching for the latter, who went missing amid the investigation into his girlfriend's disappearance.

Dog has joined in this search, allegedly so he can sell his effort to a cable network as part of a future reality show.

Working on his own, Dog is taking every opportunity to publicize the work he's put in, spouting off to The Sun, for example, about some wild theories and suggestions.

First, he labeled Laudrie a possible serial killer.

“I’m thinking more and more about him being maybe a serial killer, not just a killer of Gabby. The books he read are unbelievable," Dog previously told this outlet.

Now, Dog has shared some insight into just what the heck he and his team have been up to in regard to Laundrie and his whereabouts.

"Is he still alive? Oh yeah. Yeah, he's alive," Dog said on Friday to The Sun, adding:

"Do they wish we thought he was dead? Oh yeah. Do they wish that we thought that his body was being eaten by alligators? Oh yeah."

Does Dog think Laundrie killed Petito?

Yes, absolutely.

"In the beginning, I thought [Gabby's death] was not intentional - second degree involuntary [manslaughter]," Dog theorized irresponsibly in this interview.

"Now, the way he's running, I think it's more than that."

Authorites are trying to hunt down Laundrie as we type.

Dog, meanwhile, explained to The Sun that he visited a Walmart last week in an attempt to check out 24-hour surveillance footage in the hope that it would turn up a shot of Laundrie.

The infamous bounty hunter did not specify if anything significant was found on that footage, but described a trash can located under the camera as a "criminal smorgasbord."

This had nothing to do with Petito's case.

Late last week, Dog also announced that he'd discovered a site potentially linked to Laundrie at the Fort de Soto campground.

He thought he could go through some of the feces from an outhouse there, but was disappointed to discover one cannot recover DNA from human poop.

However, perhaps there's some toilet paper there that might have Laundrie's fingerprints on it.

Perhaps not, however. This is the sort of insight being offered up by Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Elsewhere, Dog collected more alleged information by scrolling through Laundrie's Facebook page, where he discovered posts he described as "dark" and "demonic," adding:

"What [my wife] Francie and I found on that Facebook is absolutely, I can say, terrifying.

"There are pictures of demonic angels standing there with the sword, and the throat bleeding.

"There is blood squirting from their eyes."

Said the FBI in late September:

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."

The Petito family, meanwhile, responded to the news that Laundrie was missing by saying through their attorney:

"All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."

The police have said that Laundrie, on the advice of his family's lawyer, "has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details."

Brian's own dad, however, has joined in the search for the suspected killer.

"It's a little too late. Don't you think?" Dog said to The Sun of this development.