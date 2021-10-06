Denise Richards Responds to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Rumors: Could She Really Return?!?

Never say never, reality television fans.

Not even after one has been accused of having an extramarital affair with a member of the same sex who plays a prominent role on your popular cable network program.

Isn't that right, Denise Richards?

Just about one year after the actress left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after two seasons and one alleged lesbian affair, we're hearing that she might return.

And we're hearing this from Richards herself.

The speculation started after Garcelle Beauvais appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and said of her close pal:

“I think she wants to come back. Somebody’s gotta go, though.”

It's safe to assume this somebody would be Lisa Rinna, who acted like a friend to Richards for years -- only to then constantly accuse Denise of being a liar and a manipulator.

Throughout Season 10 of the popular series, Brandi Glanville alleged that she slept with Richards not long after meeting her for the first time.

Brandi claimed that Denise's husband was well aware of the sexual dalliance, while Richards denied any such contact with Glanville... and Rinna seemingly stoked the fire by consistently challenging Denise's word.

It turned pretty ugly at times.

And yet:

Richards spoke this summer to Entertainment Tonight, confessing in the discussion that she's not totally against a return.

"You know, I really did enjoy working on the show. I hate to even say working on it. I liked being a part of the show, and I had fun with most of the women, not all!" Richards said at the time.

The actress went on to note that she's been referenced numerous times on Season 11, whose four-part reunion kicks off on Wednesday night.

"I am going to ask them, 'Do I get paid for every time my name comes up?'" the former soap opera star quipped, adding that she just started watching the ongoing season.

"I think that they couldn't not talk about some of the things that's going on," she added to ET, citing Erika Jayne's very scandalous financial situation.

At this point, both Bravo and Richards have a lot of time before any decision has to be reached.

Shooting on Season 12 won't commence until some time in 2022.

What might it take to entire Richards back into the dramatic fold?

The firing of Rinna? Perhaps.

But probably nothing all that drastic.

When money talks, pretty much anyone -- especially anyone whose film career isn't exactly taking off -- will listen.