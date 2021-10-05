Dale Moss Blasts Clare Crawley: I'm Not the Bad Guy! SHE Ghosted ME!

Stop us if you've heard this before, residents and fans of Bachelor Nation:

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley have broken up... amid rumors of the latter cheating... and they have then proceeded to slam each other on social media.

Yes, this all happened in January.

And now it's happening again.

Late last month, multiple outlets confirmed that Moss and Crawley had split -- about five months after getting back together and mere weeks after some folks believed they had gone out and gotten secretly married.

Neither party commented on the relationship demise at first.

But then chatter started to circulate around the Internet that Moss has slept with Abigail Heringer behind Crawley's back because a well-known Instagram account shared an anonymous tip:

That a Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite had hooked up with a recent Bachelor Nation winner.

Was this gossip item referring to Moss and Heringer?

That was the assumption afte Crawley tagged Heringer in a post that read as follows:

"I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want.

"What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent [breast implant removal] surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now."

(For the unfortunate record, Crawley's mother has dementia and Alzheimer's; while Clare recently had her breast implants removed for health reasons.)

Clare then seemingly hurled shade at Dale by concluding:

"My energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today.

"I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades.

"Actions speak for themselves."

Actions speak for themselves.

It sure sounds like Crawley is sayingg Moss cheated on her, right? Or at least acted in an untoward manner?

This accusation is likely what prompted a response from Moss on Monday.

"Dale and Clare broke up in mid September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him," read statement from Dale's rep.

"Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things.

"A couple of weeks later, Clare's mother's condition worsened, and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her."

Okay, sounds like we're getting a great deal of detail here...

"Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family," the statement continued.

"On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare.

"It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare it was on social media."

Oh boy.

The message then seemingly alluded to speculation surrounding the split, which includes the aforementioned rumor that Moss was romantically involved with fellow franchise star Heringer:

"Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time.

"Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother's health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is. He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone's privacy during this time.

"He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers."

What a mess, huh?

We're not about to jump in here and take a side.

We're just gonna wish both halves of the former couple all the best moving forward, and shake our head because Moss and Crawley went at it online in early 2021 as well... following their first break-up.

It's unfortunate.

"Clare has seen everything by now for what is needed for her to have closure and not look back. She’s done with Dale for good,” a has told Us Weekly.

“This past week has proven to her that he’s not someone who full-heartedly cares about her.

"He’s putting on an act for the public because he’s all about himself and his public image.”

This same insider confirms that Crawley has been in Sacramento with her mother, who is in hospice care, while Moss has “been out and about with a smile on," stating:

“If he truly loved her, he would be by her side while she’s grieving.”

On Saturday, Crawley thanked fans for their support, confessing in a post on her Instagram Story that she was struggling but doing her best to take care of herself.

"It takes a lot to bring me to my knees... But damn this week has pushed me to that point," she wrote.

"One thing I refuse to do though is stay down.

"I'll be dammed [sic] if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this, I'm taking steps even if [they] are small. I will feed myself the right food, drink some water and handle it the best I know how."