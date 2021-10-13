Corey Rathgeber to 90 Day Fiance Fans: STOP Telling Me to Date Jenny from Peru! I Love Evelin!!

On this weekend's episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, there was heartbreak in the air.

Corey Rathgeber came clean to Evelin Villegas about Jenny in Peru -- the whole truth, this time.

Evelin was shattered and wanted a divorce.

Some fans have been telling Corey that he should be with Jenny. Corey is putting a firm stop to that -- too firm, even.

Late Tuesday evening, Corey Rathgeber took to Instagram for a very emotional post.

"I would like to address the situation with the other girl that appeared on [the] last episode," he began.

And that girl ... was Jenny from Peru.

"I don't even want to say her name," Corey confessed.

He explained "because it disappoints and disgusts me [every time] I hear it."

"I made a big mistake," Corey admitted, "and blindsided the one I love more than anything."

"I am ashamed by the mistakes and harm I have made towards Evelin," Corey expressed.

"To everyone who says I deserve this 'other person,'" he addressed, "you don't even know her."

"You saw her in one scene," Corey pointed out.

Corey told his followers: "I can tell you she was never 'for me.'"

"What I did was wrong," he affirmed, "and very selfish."

"I never had any feelings for this other person," Corey insisted, "and I never intended to be with her."

"I never was or will be with this other person," Corey wrote of Jenny from Peru.

"Being with her was my biggest mistake ever," he announced.

"And," Corey continued, "I will be forever sorry for these actions."

"I know when [you] watch [TV] it's hard to see Evelin as a loving and caring person," Corey acknowledged.

"The reality [is] she's very much the opposite" of how fans perceived her, he insisted.

"She has always been there for me," Corey declared, "and truly is an amazing individual."

Corey wrote that this was true "even during my hardest times."

"She has always loved and cared for me more than anyone will understand," he praised.

"I just want to thank you," Corey wrote, tagging Evelin.

"[You] are the world to me," Corey gushed.

"And thank you for all the love, support, friendship, care, and happiness you have given me over these 7 plus years!" he raved.

"Again," Corey concluded, "I am so very much sorry."

"Pardon me for my bad attitude and reaction I did yesterday," Corey wrote on Wednesday after deleting his previous post.

"I am an imperfect being," he acknowledged, "but this does not justify the mistakes that I have made."

"However," Corey vowed, "I will continue to work on becoming the best person I can be."

So, to quickly recap, Corey totally screwed up with several choices in his own love life.

Then he threw the girl he sincerely dated for weeks while in Peru -- meeting her family, making plans to live together -- under the bus.

He did all of that to clap back at fans who, let's face it, have decided that they hate Evelin and so they were encouraging her to get with Jenny.

But then, whoops, the next day, Corey realized that he had been very unkind to Jenny.

He had gone overboard, and was clearly getting called out on it.

So he deleted that post and issued yet another apology. Messy, messy, messy.