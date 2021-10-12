Christine Brown Sells Arizona Home, Flees to Florida

Christine Brown tried to tell us, didn't she?

On the season finale of Sister Wives this past spring, the long-time cast member said she wanted to move back to Utah -- and, after having her proposal rebuked by all her spouses, added the following:

I can't do marriage with Kody anymore.

I don't want to do it anymore.

Did Christine really mean it at the time?

We can't say for certain, but here is a fact:

She just sold her home iin Flagstaff, Arizona.

According to property records obtained by The Sun, Brown successfully placed this residence on the market and sold it on October 8 forr $700,000.

Christine and Kody purchased the residence when the family moved from Las Vegas, Nevada to Flagstaff in 2018.

The latter then sold it to the former for $520,000, which means Christine made a very nice profit on this most recent sale -- but that isn't really the point at the moment, is it?

The point, instead, is what this means for her future.

After Brown listed the house several weeks ago, most observers assumed she was planning to move to Coyote Pass because Kody would finally start building on the giant piece of land he purchased years back there.

Here's the thing, though:

As far as we know, Kody has not even received a permit yet to begin any construction at all.

Could Christine follow in Janelle's footsteps and move into an RV on Coyote Pass?

She could, absolutely. But it would be a pretty sad state of marital affairs of two of Kody's wives were forced to reside in a trailer because he could no longer support any other living arrangement.

Christine and Janelle, meanwhile, are on the same page in multiiple ways these days.

They've teamed up to sell weight loss products and they just took a trip together to Florida.

"Universal Studios was so much fun today since @truelygracebrown has been reading #harrypotter @harrypotteruniversal #readingkids #harrypotteruniversal #hogsmeade," wrote Christine as a caption to some family photos at the tourist attraction.

She went there with her daughter, Truly, while Janelle brought about her own child, Grace.

Not pictured here at all?

The person not invited along for the vacation?

It should come as no surprise and it should indicate at least something about where his relationship stands with these two women:

Kody.

He has yet to say a word about Christine selling her home, either.

Sister Wives Season 16 premieres in just over a month, too.

For a rundown of what you can expect to see on upcoming episodes, click HERE.