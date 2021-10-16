Christine Brown Really Has Moved to Utah, Sister Wives Fans!

Christine Brown warned everyone.

She came right out and said it rather plainly.

Guess it was our fault for not taking the Sister Wives star seriously, huh?

As it turns out, however, Brown really was miserable in Arizona... to the point where she's now up and moved back to Utah!!!!

Earlier this week, we confirmed that Christine has sold her home in Flagstaff forr $700,000.

We've since learned two important things as a result of this sale:

Brown listed herself as single on the deed of sale. According to the YouTube account, Without a Crystal Ball, Kody Brown's’s third wife also listed her current residence as a duplex in Utah on the mortgage deed of her Arizona house sale.

The Sun then followed up and reported that Christine is living in a two-story duplex, which has two living units attached next to each other as townhouses, that was built in 2019.

According to Realtor, the duplex itself is estimated at $1,120,200 and Christine's portion measures 3,940 square feet; and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

She's likely renting the abode.

And yet:

Christine is living there! She has moved back to her native state, just as she said over and over on the latest Sister Wives finale she wanted to do.

She said on the episode that she wanted to relocate once again after Utah decriminalized polygamy several months ago.

"My dad's super sick," Christine said in a confessional, adding:

"And I would love to be there the last few years of my dad's life. My kids need to get to know him better. My dad being there is a really big pull."

Makes total sense to this celebrity gossip website.

Fast forward on the aforementioned finale to Kody and all four Brown women sitting around outside and delving into this topic, with Christine making a hard push

"I want to move back," she said, making a reference to the land at Coyote Pass that Kody purchased and has not yet developed:

"I think we have a beautiful property here, I'm not saying we don't. But we haven't done anything.

"We've been here for two years and we haven't really done anything."

Unfortunately for Christine at the time, she was shot down by Janelle... and Robyn... and Meri.

And then Kody didn't even have her back, despite an earlier conversation that gave Christine the impression he might be on her side.

Christine responded to the rejections by souring on her personal life in general.

"I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," she told Meri during a subsequent walk. "I don't want to do it anymore."

She later added:

"I don't want to look at the mountains and remember the angels, how they were singing and I felt this pull. I agreed to move to Flagstaff and I followed Kody here, but it's been a struggle the whole time."

"I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter. I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired.

"I need a partnership. I need something different than this."

Has she finally found it?

Is she back in Utah for good?

This development throws quite a twist on to the upcoming new season, which premieres on Sunday, November 21, huh?

Check out the trailer above to see just how dissatisfied Christine clearly remained at the time of filming by the arrangement in Arizona.

Sure sounds like someone who wants to get away, doesn't it?